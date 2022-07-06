HAVERHILL — The Select Board will consider disciplinary action against a town official for alleged electioneering violations.
Following a year-long investigation, the New Hampshire Department of Justice found evidence that Regis Roy, the Supervisor of the Checklist, attempted to influence the vote in violation of state election law at the 2021 Town Meeting.
In a six-page cease and desist order dated June 23, the DOJ told Roy, “Based on our investigation, we find that your conduct was grossly inappropriate and antithetical to your duties as an election official.”
The investigation was initiated by former Selectman Matthew Bjelobrk, who asked the Select Board on Tuesday to remove Roy from her post.
“We can’t accept behavior like this and I’m here tonight to ask the board …. to stand up to the rule of law, not tolerate this kind of conduct, and demand her resignation,” he said. “She can’t credibly serve in that position.”
However, resident Lynn Graham took issue with the complaint and finding against Roy, calling them “a travesty.”
“I’ve known Mrs. Roy for 40 years and I would bet her integrity every day of the week and twice on Sunday, as would many, many, many, many people in this town. I think she deserves some respect,” she said.
Although Roy was not in attendance and did not submit a written statement, she told DOJ investigators in a February that she “never told a voter to vote no on Article 2 and stated that [she]often said “no problem” that day. [She] indicated how upset [she was] over this incident, especially with everything that [she has] done and continues to do for the town.”
The Select Board tabled the discussion and will revisit the matter in a non-public session at a later date.
In his complaint, Bjelobrk accused Roy of standing outside of the polling station at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on March 13 and asking people walking into the building to “vote no on Article 2.”
That account was corroborated by Town Manager Brigitte Codling, former Selectmen Darwin Clogston and Howard Hatch, and residents Mary Patridge-Jones, and Marilyn Blaisdell.
Town office administrator LoriAnn Aldrich heard the account secondhand from multiple sources and Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher reported seeing “inappropriate” conversations with voters, according to the DOJ order.
At least one person claimed that Roy asked voters to support Select Board challenger Michael Graham over the incumbent, Clogston. Graham won 514-186.
However, others told DOJ investigators that Roy was simply performing her official duties and assisting with drive-up voting.
Those vouching for Roy were former Town Moderator Alfred “Jay” Holden, Assistant Town Moderator Ed Ballam, and residents Don and Kathleen Vaillancourt and Paul Forcier.
Under state law, election officials cannot electioneer while in performance of their official duties.
In its cease and desist order, the DOJ told Roy to refrain from further misconduct related to electioneering in polling places, or face further action.
The DOJ findings hearken back to a contentious political time in the community.
Article 2 was opposed by those who wanted a traditional town meeting, It would have authorized an alternate meeting format during the COVID-19 emergency. It was defeated, 409-264.
However, state law did not permit an in-person meeting. As a result, the entire 34-item warrant failed, the default budget was adopted, and other funding requests were scrapped.
During discussion, Graham questioned if Bjelobrk’s complaint had been political retaliation.
“I’m saying it was retaliatory against someone who’s opposed to your way of thinking,” Graham said.
Bjelobrk responded that he was concerned with election integrity, not settling personal scores.
“Let me remind you that you are an elected official and when there is an election going on … you need to report things that you see that are improper. That is your obligation under the law. And that is exactly what I did, because at the time I was an election official,” Bjelobrk said.
The state has now issued two cease and desist orders in connection with electioneering at the 2021 Town Meeting.
Prior to Roy, the New Hampshire Attorney General determined that Woodsville Fire District administrator Kevin Shelton committed two counts of unlawful electioneering in Feb. 2021 when he sent out a letter asking district voters to support Graham and to oppose Article 2 at the town meeting.
A cease and desist order dated March 26 stated that the letter, issued upon Woodsville Fire District letterhead, constituted impermissible electioneering by a public employee.
The district submitted a remediation plan with the Attorney General’s office, which included the addition of a formal electioneering policy in the employee handbook.
