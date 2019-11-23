The ice at the Fenton Chester Arena is full of school kids on a Friday afternoon and the new rink attendant in the ProShop is busy handing out skates, sorting out mis-matches, making exchanges, and firing up the skate sharpening machine on request.

He’s only been on the job for a couple of weeks but former Lyndon selectman Kermit Fisher is operating like a seasoned veteran of arena operations. Like he’s done it all before.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.