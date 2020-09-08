Former Selectman Volunteers To Fill Vacancy

In this file photo from 2015, Daniel Kimbell addresses the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club. Kimbell has volunteered to fill the vacant select board seat in St. Johnsbury.

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s vacant select board position may be filled Monday by someone with experience.

Former selectman Daniel Kimbell will attend the next select board meeting on Monday and be ready to deal with official town business if the other board members decide to appoint him. He sent a letter of interest for the position when Jeff Moore left the board last month.

