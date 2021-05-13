Former Sen. Woodburn Convicted Of Domestic Violence

LANCASTER — After three days of witness testimony followed by four hours of jury deliberations on Thursday, former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn was found guilty of domestic violence.
The verdict followed closing arguments, during which Donna Brown, defense counsel for Woodburn, argued that Emily Jacobs, the victim, and his former fiancee, conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn committed against Jacobs in a plot against Woodburn to scare him and prevent him from leaving her.
The problem with that argument, said Assistant New Hampshire Attorneys General Geoffrey Ward and Joshua Speicher, is that it isn’t true, there is no evidence to support it, and Woodburn’s own words recorded by Jacobs and his own entries in a journal left behind at her house admit that he is guilty of the charged conduct.
After spending most of Thursday afternoon deliberating, the jury at Coos Superior Court weighed a total of nine Class A misdemeanor counts against the one-time New Hampshire Senate Democratic minority leader and rendered a mixed verdict, with findings of guilty on four of the charges and findings of not guilty on five charges.
Woodburn, 55, of Whitefield, was found guilty of one charge of domestic violence simple assault and one charge of simple assault for biting the left hand of Jacobs, 38, of Jefferson, on Dec. 15, 2017, and causing bodily injury and bruising.
He was also found guilty of a charge of criminal mischief for kicking and breaking the door of her clothes dryer on Aug. 10, 2017, and found guilty of a second charge of criminal mischief for kicking in and damaging the locked door to her home on Dec. 24, 2017.
He was found not guilty of two counts of simple assault that had charged Woodburn with causing unprivileged physical contact to Jacobs by throwing a cup of water in her face and then throwing the empty cup at her face on Aug. 10, 2017; and striking her in the stomach with his hand on Dec. 24, 2017.
He was also found not guilty of one count of domestic violence simple assault and one count of simple assault that charged him with biting her on her right forearm, resulting in bodily injury and bruising in June of 2018.
The jury delivered a verdict of not guilty on the charge of criminal trespass that prosecutors said occurred on Dec. 24, 2017, after Woodburn kicked in the door to her home and entered or remained in the home after Jacobs told him to leave.
Closing Arguments
Woodburn, who argued self-defense, began to feel trapped in the relationship, which began in 2015 and led to an engagement in 2017, and eventually suggested counseling for both he and Jacobs in early 2018 to see how they could salvage the relationship, argued Brown.
But Jacobs instead “gathered evidence and allies,” one a romantic interest, in an attempt to make a list of things Woodburn had done to try to scare him and ruin his reputation, said Brown.
“Who’s controlling who here?” said Brown.
Their counselor, Paul Donahue, a trial witness on Wednesday for the defense, concluded that the relationship was troubled and both need to get out, which angered Jacobs, said Brown.
“Jeff on the stand said I knew I had to leave, but knew there would be consequences, knew there would be allegations or charges,” she said.
Ward painted a different picture and pointed to evidence that includes photographs of the bite marks, Woodburn’s journal entries, texts and emails, recordings in which he admits to the acts, and a video Jacobs took of Woodburn kicking in her house door.
“‘He kept abusing,’” said Ward. “Those are Emily’s words. And that’s why you have overwhelming evidence in this case, because he did not stop. She documented it not because she had an agenda to stop him from leaving her - there’s no evidence of that. She did it because she didn’t know what else to do … If the things you say happened actually happened, that doesn’t make you a liar. It means you’re telling the truth.”
In her statements to Donahue, Ward said, “Emily reported abuse and said she was afraid of the defendant’s temper.”
During the trial, the defense called the acts of criminal mischief accidents, but Woodburn’s own words, such as a journal in which he wrote “I became enraged and kicked the door in,” admit they were no accidents, he said.
“Emily did not bring the charges,” Ward told the jury. “She does not have that power … In the defendant’s journal, he admits to a number of acts, he confesses. Photographs and video corroborate what Emily told you … The defendant told Art McGrath [the mutual friend] that he had done each and every one of these things he was charged with.”
Noting the vast difference between their two sizes, Ward said Woodburn’s account of a “tug-of-war” in a stopped car between him and Jacobs for Woodburn’s phone in 2017, which led to the verdict of guilty for biting Jacobs’ hand, is not credible, nor is Woodburn’s claim that Jacobs “kidnapped” him to drive him back to her home in Jefferson in June 2018, and his lack of memory when asked about moments at the time of his charged conduct.
“Once again, at a critical moment, his mind goes blank,” said Ward. “He only has no memory when he commits a crime.”
During his testimony, Woodburn said he had been drinking alcohol at the time of at least some of the incidents as way to help him deal with the stress of the relationship.
He admitted to mocking Jacobs after she accused him of hitting her in the stomach but denied hitting her.
“We get a glimpse of who this defendant is,” said Ward. “Drunk, angry, and just downright mean.”
Although Brown, in a notice of self-defense filed in September 2018, argued that evidence at trial will show that Jacobs, in her attempts to block or restrain Woodburn from leaving her, at one point brandishing a knife, no evidence of a knife was presented at trial.
Post-Trial Perspectives
After the trial, attorneys and parties on both sides weighed in on the mixed verdict.
“Today, justice was served, and as a survivor of domestic violence, I was believed,” Jacobs said in a statement. “I am grateful to the jury for convicting the defendant of domestic violence, holding him accountable for his acts of violence against me.
“Many victims of domestic violence do not come forward out of fear of retaliation or that they will not be believed,” she said. “I, too, had that fear, especially in light of the political position and influence held by the defendant. I hope that this verdict will encourage others to report allegations of abuse, and that we will see a day when all perpetrators are held accountable.”
Jacobs described the past several years, how she feels after the verdict, and how she plans to move forward.
“I feel that justice has been served,” she said. “It’s a relief that this three-year process has come to a positive conclusion. I went from being considered an ‘alleged victim’ to a survivor. Although the delays in setting this case down for trial have been challenging, I have gained strength and confidence over the course of the past three years. This verdict, rendered by a jury from this community, is humbling and gratifying. I am very grateful for the support of the North Country.
“Domestic violence is a crisis in this country and state, and is more prevalent than people realize,” said Jacobs. “With this trial behind me, I look forward to the opportunity to advocate for continued improvements to the system on behalf of all survivors.”
The prosecutor offered a statement.
“I certainly respect the jury’s verdict,” Ward said outside the courthouse. “I’m not going to speculate on why the verdict was what it was, but clearly finding the defendant guilty of domestic violence, assault, and the property crimes that we charged, we feel it is a fair and just verdict in this case.”
Defense counsel and the defendant offered theirs.
“We feel that the verdict reflects that the jury believed Jeff,” Brown said outside the courthouse.
Woodburn said, “I just wanted to tell my side of the story and I had the chance to do that.”
In a statement issued a few hours later, Woodburn said, “It’s gratifying to be believed by the jury - convicted for what I admitted to and not guilty for five other charges - but more important to be heard. The process has revealed much - and will reveal more. I’ve lost much as a result of this, but I have gained so much more.”
When asked Thursday about the likelihood of an appeal, Brown said, “It’s obviously something that we will consider.”
In late 2018, attorneys on both sides agreed to transfer the case from district court, where misdemeanor cases are normally heard, to superior court with the end result of having it tried before a jury.
After Thursday’s jury verdict, the judge met with attorneys to set a sentencing hearing for Woodburn that is tentatively scheduled for July 13.
Each of the four misdemeanor charges he was convicted of carries a jail sentence of up to 12 months at the Coos County House of Corrections sentence in West Stewartstown.
After his arrest, Woodburn won the 2018 Democratic primary but was defeated in the general election by Franconia Republican David Starr, who received 54 percent of the vote to Woodburn’s 46 percent.
