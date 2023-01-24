Former Senator Benning Returns To Judiciary Committee To Testify Against Bill
Joe Benning appears for a Vermont Senate Judiciary hearing from his office in Lyndonville on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Benning, a long-time member of the judiciary committee when he served as a senator, testified on Tuesday against a bill that proposes to provide public defenders to defendants who are charged with crimes deemed not serious.

Former Vermont senator Joe Benning spent ten years legislating in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but he was there Tuesday to testify against a bill that would expand public defender services.

Benning, an attorney with a law office in Lyndonville, was elected to six consecutive two-year terms as Caledonia County senator. In early 2022 he announced he would not seek re-election and would instead pursue the office of lieutenant governor. He was beaten in November by current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

