Former Senator Benning Returns To Judiciary Committee To Testify Against Bill

Former Vermont senator Joe Benning spent ten years legislating in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but he was there Tuesday to testify against a bill that would expand public defender services.
Benning, an attorney with a law office in Lyndonville, was elected to six consecutive two-year terms as Caledonia County senator. In early 2022 he announced he would not seek re-election and would instead pursue the office of lieutenant governor. He was beaten in November by current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
He returned to the Senate on Tuesday via remote access from his Lyndonville office where he met with the five senators on the judiciary committee, including those with whom he served in recent years, Chair Dick Sears and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth.
After exchanging a few reunion remarks, Benning got to the point of his appearance before the senators.
It was to speak against S. 7, a bill that proposes to “require that public defender services be available to any person charged with a crime, not just those persons charged with serious crimes.”
A public defender is an attorney paid by the state to represent defendants who can’t otherwise afford to pay for a lawyer.
Benning has a contract with the state defender general’s office to provide public defender services to anyone in the county who would present a conflict to the primary public defender’s office.
He commented how his caseload has exploded since the pandemic impacted the pace of the justice system. What had been an average of 30 cases for Benning as defense counsel prior to COVID is now 150.
“We are backlogged to the point where next Feb. 8 I will be drawing juries on cases from 2019,” he said. “It’s a backlog in the system that’s really nobody’s fault other than the crushing weight of numbers.”
S. 7 would remove language in current state law that limits public defender services to people charged with committing serious offenses. Among the charges that don’t currently qualify are big game violations, simple assault by mutual affray, bad checks, petty larceny, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct.
Two of the three sponsors of the bill are on Senate Judiciary. They are Senators Nader Hashim, of Montpelier, and Tanya Vyhovsky, of Essex.
Benning said expanding the category of defendants who are entitled to a public defender would make an already overburdened judicial process impossible.
“While I respect the intent of the authors of the bill, I’m here to testify that from the practical standpoint on those of us who will be on the point of trying to implement this we are vastly under resources and we have no ability to meet what you are presently proposing,” he said.
Requiring people who serve as public defenders to provide services for defendants accused of crimes that aren’t serious would diminish their level of service to those defendants accused of serious crimes, Benning said.
“I am not unsympathetic with what the intent is behind the bill, but I am very much concerned that without the adequate resources that come along with the intent, you are going to cause a much bigger problem in the system than most folks recognize,” he said.
Senator Vyhovsky said she believes providing attorneys for poor people charged with any level of crime is a constitutional right and that addressing the heavy caseload in other ways should be the answer.
“This warrants a conversation about what kinds of things we’re criminalizing,” she said. “There are multiple different avenues toward decreasing caseload and barring someone from what I would argue is their constitutional right to an attorney is not what I would think is the best way to do that.”
