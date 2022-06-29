Former St. J Car Business Owner Back In Prison

The former owner of a St. Johnsbury car business was released from federal prison earlier this year.
But Tony Lee Burrington Jr., 28, of Peacham, is now back in jail after being accused of using drugs while on probation.
Burrington, who operated the now-closed “NEK Auto Center” at 572 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, was convicted in U.S. District Court last year of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Court
On Feb 1, 2021, Burrington was sentenced by Judge Christina Reiss to serve one year and a day in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
But according to court documents, Burrington was accused by his probation officer of testing positive for fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine in April and cocaine again in May. Burrington is also accused of not participating properly in his substance abuse treatment program.
“On March 16, 2022 and May 9, 2022, the defendant failed to submit a urinalysis at Central Vermont Substance Abuse Services,” wrote probation officer Melinda Perez in her report.
Burrington appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle on Monday on the alleged violations and was ordered back to jail. Burrington is now being detained at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
In May of 2019, Burrington almost lost his St. Johnsbury zoning permit for NEK Auto Center because he had too many motor vehicles at his business which was located next to the Cornerstone School on Portland Street.
In February of 2020, the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force raided the business and Burrington’s home at 1988 Old County Road in Peacham as part of a larger investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Caledonia County.
Police said they found guns and drugs during the searches and that Burrington was a heavy cocaine and heroin user.
