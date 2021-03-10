Former St. J Meth Maker Charged With Fairbanks Inn Disturbance

A St. Johnsbury man who spent most of the last decade in federal prison for cooking methamphetamine in the woods just off Old Center Road is now accused of creating a disturbance at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue.
Shawn D. Greenwood, 48, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct - 2nd offense and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Greenwood was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after he and co-defendant Thaddeus Gordon were arrested in 2012 by Vermont State Police and charged with operating St. Johnsbury’s first known clandestine methamphetamine lab.
Caledonia Superior Court
Greenwood is now accused of banging on the walls of the Fairbanks Inn in the middle of the night on Aug. 4, 2020 and screaming that people were going to kill him.
“I have a hit on me from Rubin Davies he ordered me shot dead by Friday $100000 was to the person who shot me dead,” wrote Greenwood in a sworn written, according to court documents. Greenwood also told police he was calling for help because gangs cut his phones and were jamming his cell phone.
Another guest at the motel identified as Hannah Casterline, 31, told police that Greenwood was being so loud as he pounded on the walls that it woke her children and that her room was “shaking.” Casterline also told police that Greenwood had been “behaving strangely” since his recent release from federal prison.
If convicted of the new charge Greenwood will face a possible sentence of up to 120 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.
2012 Raid
Greenwood was convicted in U.S. District Court of felony conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine after a contingent of state, federal and local police raided the meth lab located in a wooded area near the back of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Sept. 20, 2012.
The raid included a fleet of hazardous materials response trucks, fire trucks, ambulances and scores of police cruisers which clogged the southern end of Old Center Road as Haz-Mat crews wearing heavy protective gear took down the lab.
According to a police affidavit released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the raid followed an operation by the Vermont Drug Task Force which listened in using electronic surveillance as Greenwood bragged about the quality of the product he was selling. The arrests were the result of a month-long investigation by Vermont Drug Task Force into the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Caledonia County.
After being arrested, Gordon told police that he had manufactured methamphetamine with Greenwood at the Old Center Road lab approximately 15-16 times and that he and Greenwood would often split the methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.