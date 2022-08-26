Former St. Johnsbury Therapist Accused Of Violating Probation After Photo Posted Online

A random photo posted on the CALEX Ambulance social media page has led to a probation complaint against a former St. Johnsbury therapist convicted of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
Armand Henault, 69, was convicted of the charge in 2019 for inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old male patient he was treating at his former Spring Street office.
Henault was also convicted of providing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, promoting the recording of sexual conduct by a child and violating conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
Henault served prison time for the convictions and one of his probation conditions is a requirement that he not “access or loiter in places where children congregate” unless approved by his probation officer, Gary Leigh.
But on Tuesday, Leigh was looking at photos of the CALEX Ambulance concession stand serving food at the Levitt AMP concert series on Dog Mountain.
“I observed a photo of the Defendant on the Calex Ambulance Service Facebook page,” wrote Leigh in his complaint filed in Caledonia Superior Court. “The event was on Aug. 21, 2022. The photo showed minor children near the Defendant.”
According to court documents, Henault admitted that he went to the concert without permission from Leigh.
“The Defendant stated he did not want to go to the event, but that his friend, Nancy Rovero begged him to take her,” wrote Leigh. “The Defendant reported he felt like he did not need permission because he did not believe there would be children present…The Defendant stated that there were families with children sitting around him. He stated that he was not watching the children, but was looking at the sky, listening to the music. The Defendant stated he was with Nancy the entire time, except when he got her food, and this is when the photo was taken…The Defendant stated that he did not initiate contact with any minors at the event.”
Henault, who once served as an Episcopal Church deacon, is scheduled to answer the probation violation complaint on Monday at 9 a.m. in Caledonia Superior Court.
Henault was sentenced to serve five years to 12 years all suspended except 17 months and 1058 days of time served.
Judge Robert Bent said he wanted Henault to remain in prison long enough to undergo sex offender treatment behind bars.
Henault was originally charged in 2016 with felony sexual assault and sexual assault on a child under 16. But prosecutors later amended the sexual assault charge down to a charge of felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Scot Kline later dismissed the charge of sexual assault on a child under 16.
The victim told police that he started seeing Henault when he was 8 years old while his parents were getting divorced. He said that Henault sexually assaulted him in his office in July of 2012 when he was 14.
Henault told the court that he was under the influence of alcohol and opiates at the time.
