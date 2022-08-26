Former St. Johnsbury Therapist Accused Of Violating Probation After Photo Posted Online

Armand Henault, left and facing the camera with children nearby, in a random photograph taken at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 21.

A random photo posted on the CALEX Ambulance social media page has led to a probation complaint against a former St. Johnsbury therapist convicted of lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.

Armand Henault, 69, was convicted of the charge in 2019 for inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old male patient he was treating at his former Spring Street office.

