Former State Rep. Appointed As Chair Of N.H. Cannabis Assoc. Advisors

New Hampshire Cannabis Association, the state’s leading trade group for the cannabis industry, announced the appointment of former State Rep. Timothy T. Egan, D-Sugar Hill, as the inaugural chair of the NHCANN Board of Advisors.
A two-term state representative, Egan takes on the role of developing the NHCANN industry presence and legislative engagement.
As outgoing chair of the New Hampshire House Democratic Cannabis Caucus, Egan will focus on pending commercial and medicinal legislation for 2023.
In accepting the role, Egan said, “With 75% of Granite Staters approving of adult cannabis use and 21 states legalized and commercialized, the time for legal cannabis in New Hampshire is now. We are losing revenue to other New England states, ignoring economic development opportunities, and potentially limiting our tourism industry. Live Free Or Die? It’s time to prove it with cannabis.”
The legalization and commercialization legislation was created by a coalition of community leaders: NHCANN, the Marijuana Policy Project, ACLU of New Hampshire, Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire, and Prime Alternative Treatment Centers with input from New Futures and New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project.
Egan brings diverse experience to help lead the cannabis initiative in New Hampshire.
He currently serves as part-time faculty for the Cannabis Studies Certification Program at Vermont State University.
He produced the 2019 Cannabis Sustainability Conference in Worcester, Mass., and served as digital media coordinating producer for the Denver-based Cannabis Certification Council from 2019 to 2021.
He has been a media consultant for the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire and Passumpsic Bank since 2020 and a business representative on the New Hampshire-Canada Trade Council since 2010.
NHCANN Executive Director Daryl Eames said, “We are currently recruiting volunteers and individual and corporate sponsors to support our activities throughout the state of New Hampshire. There’s not a better choice than Timothy Egan to help us grow our organization’s board and move our state forward in the cannabis industry. Contact him if you’re interested in getting involved in a key agricultural, retail and tourism sector.”
NHCANN connects, organizes, educates and supports communities, entrepreneurs, advocates, legislators and investors interested in participating in or supporting the local cannabis industry and the move toward legalizing recreational use in the state.
