Former State Rep. Appointed As Chair Of N.H. Cannabis Assoc. Advisors
State Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill

New Hampshire Cannabis Association, the state’s leading trade group for the cannabis industry, announced the appointment of former State Rep. Timothy T. Egan, D-Sugar Hill, as the inaugural chair of the NHCANN Board of Advisors.

A two-term state representative, Egan takes on the role of developing the NHCANN industry presence and legislative engagement.

