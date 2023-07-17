Former State Rep. Appointed To Broadband Committee For Coordination Efforts

The governor has endorsed the federal grant application seeking $26.2 million by the Grafton County Broadband Committee, which is advancing a project to build out a fiber-based broadband network countywide. The application is expected to be submitted the week of Sept. 26. (Map contributed by the Grafton County Broadband Committee)

A former state representative from Sugar Hill who serves on that town’s broadband committee has been appointed to the Grafton County Broadband Committee to help coordinate build-out efforts and funding.

At the request of Grafton County Commissioner Martha McLeod, of Franconia, Tim Egan met with the county commission on July 17, when, after answering some questions from the commissioners, he was unanimously appointed to the committee, which was formed in 2020.

