Former State Rep. Appointed To Broadband Committee For Coordination Efforts

The governor has endorsed the federal grant application seeking $26.2 million by the Grafton County Broadband Committee, which is advancing a project to build out a fiber-based broadband network countywide. The application is expected to be submitted the week of Sept. 26. (Map contributed by the Grafton County Broadband Committee)
A former state representative from Sugar Hill who serves on that town’s broadband committee has been appointed to the Grafton County Broadband Committee to help coordinate build-out efforts and funding.
At the request of Grafton County Commissioner Martha McLeod, of Franconia, Tim Egan met with the county commission on July 17, when, after answering some questions from the commissioners, he was unanimously appointed to the committee, which was formed in 2020.
Currently, Grafton County is seeking a grant of about $12 million from the National Telecommunications Information Administration (down from about $26 million after the county learned that the NTIA doesn’t fund projects already receiving federal funding) and is eligible for some of the $40 million awarded to Consolidated Communications and some of the $50 million awarded to the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, that was set aside for New Hampshire to build out fiber-based broadband in rural regions, in particular those areas that have been historically unserved or under-served.
“They asked me to help guide them on any of the NTIA funding applications that might happen as well as assess the progress of the two BEAD-funded organizations, CCI and NHEC, to make sure that what we ask for will be spent wisely and efficiently,” said Egan.
While the county is still in the running for the NTIA grant, now half of what was initially applied for, the commissioners want to make sure that Grafton County will be able to accept it and use it where it will have the most benefit, he said.
The NTIA grant was sought by the county before the creation of the infrastructure bill, which subsequently awarded money to CCI and NHEC.
Now, the county might have to reassess what it uses any NTIA funding for because part of that particular project scope might already be funded, said Egan.
The commission wanted someone on the committee who understands broadband, media, and infrastructure roll-out and who can advise them and ensure that any broadband vendor receiving the federal and state money for the build-out will do what is good for all of the county, he said.
Locally, the Sugar Hill Broadband Committee has meet with Franconia regarding CCI and the NHEC as well as with Spectrum (Charter Communications) to understand what each is planning for broadband expansion.
“Spectrum didn’t get any BEAD money, but they’re still going to be competitive in this marketplace because they’re another service provider,” said Egan. “So are Starlink and Mountain Top Telecom [the latter through the locally owned Secured Network Services]. There’s basically five providers here. At the end of the day, we want to make sure that everybody who needs broadband can get it through one of these partners and want make sure we’re doing the right thing to support our region.”
