A former state representative from Lancaster is condemning the comments made by Gov. Chris Sununu regarding Tuesday’s Coos Superior Court jury verdict in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.
After deliberating for three hours following a two-week trial, the jury found Zhukovskky, who was behind the wheel of a large pickup truck towing an empty flatbed that collided with a line of motorcyclists, not guilty of all charges in the June 21, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
“The Fallen Seven did not receive justice today, and that is an absolute tragedy,” Sununu said in a statement issued immediately after the verdict. “I share in the shock, outrage, and anger that so many have expressed in the three years since the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were taken from us. My heart goes out to their families, friends, and loved ones on this especially dark day.”
On Wednesday, Herb Richardson, who served nine terms as a Republican state representative until a narrow defeat in 2018, said he personally knows three people who served on the jury.
On Wednesday afternoon, he contacted the governor’s office to call on Sununu, whom he said didn’t sit in the courtroom or hear all of the evidence, to apologize to each juror or resign.
“I heard the governor saying the jury made a big mistake,” said Richardson. “I think somebody has to have the governor answer to that. I know people on the jury. They’re neighbors, they’re friends. They looked at it the way they should have looked at and found him innocent in a very short period of time. I honestly believe the jury and I’m not going to second guess 12 people and I don’t think the governor of New Hampshire has a right to say they didn’t do their job and say that they were wrong.”
In 2019, Zhukovskyy was indicted on seven counts of manslaughter by reckless conduct, seven Class A felony counts of negligent homicide for driving under the influence of a drug or combination of drugs, and seven Class B felony counts of negligent homicide.
In those indictments, prosecutors said Zhukovskyy crossed the center line and collided with the motorcycles.
In March 2021, the state sought and received new indictments from a grand jury that replaced the original indictments and no longer stated that he had crossed the center line, a change that came after the state’s crash experts found that Zhukovskyy did not cross the line just prior to the crash.
After the state rested its case in the trial, the judge dismissed eight counts that charged Zhukovskyy with driving under the influence, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to support them.
Prosecutors pinned the blame on Zhukovskyy, saying he admitted to using heroin and cocaine that morning, and admitted on video that he was responsible for the crash.
Defense attorneys said the state did not meet its burden of proof and pinned the blame on the lead motorcyclist, who they said had a .315-percent blood alcohol content (nearly twice the legal limit). While they acknowledged Zhukovskyy had used illegal drugs that morning, they argued that there was no evidence he was under the influence at the time of the collision or that he had caused it.
Richardson said Sununu didn’t sit in the courtroom during the trial, and said if there’s anyone he should be mad at, it should be the state.
“He’s trying to overrule the jury,” said Richardson. “He didn’t hear how the front motorcyclist went over the line and got in the guy’s way. He didn’t hear things like that and I think it’s terrible that the governor stuck his neck out and said that they have to be punished for what they did. After hearing all the evidence, it didn’t take any time at all for our jury here. I think it’s a slap in the face to that jury and it should not be left up to the governor of New Hampshire to slam a jury for doing their job, and doing it well. I will ask the governor to personally and publicly apologize to every juror. If not, he ought to be resigning from office or the Legislature ought to kick him out. That’s how strongly I feel about it.”
Richardson made his feelings known when he called Sununu’s office on Wednesday afternoon.
The Caledonian-Record sent an email to Sununu’s press office seeking comment on Richardson’s position and his proposal for the governor to apologize or resign.
No response was received by press time Wednesday.
Sununu has received criticism from a number of circles for his comments on the verdict.
According to an Associated Press story on Wednesday, a spokesman for Sununu said he stands behind his comments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.