LancasterFormer State Rep. Condemns Sununu’s Comments On Zhukovskyy Verdict
Buy Now

Rep. Herb Richardson

A former state representative from Lancaster is condemning the comments made by Gov. Chris Sununu regarding Tuesday’s Coos Superior Court jury verdict in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

After deliberating for three hours following a two-week trial, the jury found Zhukovskky, who was behind the wheel of a large pickup truck towing an empty flatbed that collided with a line of motorcyclists, not guilty of all charges in the June 21, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments