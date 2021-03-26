Former State Senator’s Lone Defense Witness Surrenders Counseling License Amid Misconduct Allegations

The sole defense witness in the domestic violence case against former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn has voluntarily surrendered his clinical mental health counselor license after allegations of professional misconduct by the state.
On March 16, Paul Donahue, who counseled Woodburn and Woodburn’s former fiancee, both as a couple and individually at his Littleton practice in 2018, signed a voluntary surrender of his license to the New Hampshire Board of Mental Health Practice.
It is undetermined if or how professional misconduct allegations by a key defense witness will impact Woodburn’s case, which goes to a scheduling conference on Monday morning, more than 2 1/2 years after Woodburn, 55, of Whitefield, was charged with four counts of simple assault, two counts of domestic violence simple assault, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of criminal trespass - all Class A misdemeanors - for incidents that allegedly occurred between August 2017 and June 2018.
According to the four-page document that settles the pending allegations, there were 12 instances of misconduct in Donahue’s counseling of a couple (unnamed in the document).
Allegations include failing to maintain objectivity in the couple’s counseling relationship, providing false information during the investigation regarding record-keeping practices and whether one of the clients reported being afraid of the other, and sharing information from one client with the other that could have put the disclosing client in danger “given the temper, anger, and physical abuse allegations that she previously shared during her individual sessions.”
Allegations also include keeping inaccurate and incomplete records of counseling sessions, intentionally excluding relevant information disclosed during sessions, failing to obtain written consent before disclosing personal information from one client to the other in the couple’s therapy relationship, and not specifying with the couple which information would be shared and how the sharing would occur.
In a motion filed in September 2018 at Coos Superior Court, Woodburn’s attorney, Donna Brown, asked the court to compel the production of the counseling records of Emily Jacobs, of Jefferson, Woodburn’s former fiancee and the alleged victim in the case, from the Littleton office of Donahue.
The counseling records were in support of a motion for self-defense, which Brown and Woodburn also filed in September 2018.
According to Brown’s motion, Woodburn and Jacobs were involved in a relationship that began in 2015.
In April 2018, they entered counseling to address issues in their relationship, and Jacobs continued counseling after the relationship ended, Brown wrote in the 46-page motion for discovery that was later granted by a judge.
In her motion, Brown submitted texts and emails between Jacobs and Woodburn, as well as from Donahue to Woodburn.
The relationship ended shortly before Woodburn’s arrest.
On Friday afternoon, a voicemail and email left with Brown, asking if Donahue’s admission of misconduct, which includes providing false information during the investigation, will compromise his integrity as a defense witness if she and Woodburn still plan to keep Donahue as a witness, what is the current status of the case and if the intent remains to take it to a jury trial, received no responses by press time.
According to court records, Donahue is to be the only defense witness for Woodburn.
The state is expected to call four to five witnesses, among them Jacobs and two law enforcement officers.
In July 2019, prosecutors filed a motion to allow as evidence a journal of Woodburn’s left at Jacobs’ home that they said contains entries made by Woodburn admitting to some of the domestic violence incidents with which he is charged, as well an audio file and audio-video file of him apparently recorded without his knowledge and made to capture conversations about the alleged incidents.
Woodburn is charged with biting Jacobs, striking her in the stomach, throwing a cup of water in her face, throwing the empty cup and hitting her in the face, kicking and breaking her clothes dryer, kicking the door of her home, and trespassing at her home.
Then in his third term as a Democratic state senator and at the time the Senate minority leader, Woodburn, who served New Hampshire Senate District 1, was arrested on Aug. 2, 2018.
He would go on to win the September 2018 Democratic primary election against write-in challenge Kathleen Kelly, of Randolph, but lost in the November election to Franconia Republican David Starr.
The case that is being prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Special Investigations Unit of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General was scheduled for a jury trial in March 2020, but was postponed after the courts closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
