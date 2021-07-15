Former State Trooper Sentenced For Assault

CHELSEA — A former Vermont State Police detective from Bradford has received an 18-month deferred sentence for attacking his fiancée over five months.
Nicholas J. Cianci, 25, agreed to plead guilty in Vermont Superior Court on Wednesday to an amended charge of simple assault on Monica Welch.
Under the plea agreement, a final relief from abuse order also was issued, according to prosecutor Doug DiSabito. Cianci is to stay away from the woman and her young son, who had shared a home with the former state trooper on Fairgrounds Road.
Cianci, who was a trooper for 3 years, will face immediate court action if he fails to follow the terms of his deferred sentence or the relief from abuse order, according to DiSabito, who is the Grand Isle County State’s Attorney.
Unlike state probation, which can often have the supervision time cut in half, deferred sentences must be fully completed, DiSabito said.
The deferred sentence will allow for the assault conviction to be wiped off Cianci’s criminal record if he stays out of trouble in the interim.
When asked if Cianci could become a police officer again, DiSabito said he believes the newspaper accounts of the criminal case, along with the state police news release will live on the internet.
The ongoing assaultive behavior happened from June 12, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, according to the domestic abuse charge initially filed by DiSabito.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Zonay also ordered Cianci to face a local Restorative Justice Committee.
Welch spoke at length during the sentencing and to the media after the hearing.
Former Orange County prosecutor Will Porter, noting a working relationship with Cianci, asked DiSabito to handle the case to avoid a possible conflict of interest.
Vermont State Police had announced they had placed Cianci on paid leave on Dec. 7, 2020, following a complaint about his conduct at an off-duty party. He was later moved to unpaid leave as of March 3 when the domestic abuse charge was approved. He eventually resigned effective May 27, Major Kevin Lane has said.
The case developed after an ugly sweater party at the couple’s home in Bradford on Dec. 5 and the woman applied for a relief from abuse order against Cianci a few days later.
The incident with Welch, who was a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, was outlined in a 10-page single-spaced affidavit by State Police Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson.
Several current and past employees for the state, South Burlington, Williston, Berlin and Hartford Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were interviewed as part of the case, records show.
Cianci had spent his entire state police career in Caledonia and Orange Counties.
Cianci was a detective trooper assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations based in St. Johnsbury when arrested. He was assigned as a road trooper to the St. Johnsbury barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in July 2018, then transferred to the position of detective trooper in August 2020.
