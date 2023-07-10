LITTLETON — In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Littleton School Board has released details of the separation agreement with former Superintendent William Hart.
According to the document, Hart will receive a lump sum severance payment of $112,766.68, of which $43,764.58 will be deposited into Hart’s 403b retirement account.
The lump sum payment was due July 31. It represents approximately half of what Hart was owed under a two-year contract extension through 2025.
The separation agreement was signed and dated June 21, with Hart’s resignation effective June 30.
Hart was hired in 2020 in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his first year, he guided the Littleton School District through the COVID re-opening process, hybrid and remote learning challenges, and changing state and federal COVID guidelines.
The school district also advanced long-needed plans to replace Lakeway Elementary on his watch. A proposal will likely go to voters next spring.
Hart was hired at an annual salary of $119,000 through 2023.
At the time, he said, “Continuity in leadership is essential to ensure a school district reaches its full potential. It is my intention to bring that leadership continuity to the Littleton School District for the next several years.”
Last year Hart’s contract was extended to 2025 by a unanimous vote.
After approving the contract extension, the school board said in a statement, “We believe strongly in Dr. Hart and his vision for our students and our district. We have been impressed with the way he has helped navigate our district through the complicated and unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. We have been inspired by his vision for establishing robust ‘cultures of thinking’ in our schools. And, we have been encouraged by his efforts to help install best practices and processes in our buildings and in our operations.”
Hart’s unexpected departure this year was preceded by an unexplained situation where Littleton High/Daisy Bronson Middle School Principal Mark Fiorentino and Vice Principal Vanessa Sandvil were placed on paid administrative leave in November. Sandvil returned in January, Fiorentino resigned.
According to the school board, superintendent services will be performed by the existing administrative team until a replacement is found.
“We thank Dr. Hart for his service to our District, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the school board said in a statement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.