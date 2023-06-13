Evaluating a bid for the presidency, former U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, visited Littleton on Tuesday, meeting local residents and, here, speaking with Jean McKenna, owner of The Coffee Pot. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Evaluating a bid for the presidency, former U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, visited Littleton on Tuesday, meeting local residents and, here, sharing a laugh with Jimmie Carlton, of Littleton. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Evaluating a bid for the presidency, former U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, visited Littleton on Tuesday, meeting local residents as well as visitors that included Nate Davis and Cassie Bickerstaff, of York, Maine. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Evaluating a bid for the presidency, former U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, visited Littleton on Tuesday, meeting local residents that included Ann Marie Tower, left, and Joanne Rigazio, of Whitefield. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Exploring a run for the White House, former Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, visited Littleton on Tuesday, meeting residents and business owners and making one of the first visits to northern New Hampshire by a prospective 2024 presidential candidate.
A private gathering with residents on Tuesday morning was followed by a visit to The Coffee Pot, a walk down Main Street, a stop at the Littleton Diner, and a meet-and-greet with some local lawmakers.
The U.S. representative who served three terms, from 2015 to 2021, is drawing on his experience in Congress, his nine years as an officer in the Central Intelligence Agency and years spent abroad serving in the CIA, his cyber-security background, and his time spent serving a Congressional district that spans hundreds of miles along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I’ve been lucky to have served my country in a number of ways, from my time in the CIA to being in Congress,” said Hurd. “I have seen our enemies up close and personal. I understand the threats that we’re dealing with on a national level, on a cultural level, on a local level, and I’m concerned that we’re not doing enough to make sure America stays the America we know and love.”
A stronger America involves understanding that China — a commercial threat, a source of cyber threats and a nation with a stated intent to overtake the United States as the global superpower — is currently the biggest international threat, and it entails reversing what has been a decades-long increase in the cost of goods and services that has risen three times faster than the average income and has left so many Americans feel like they’re not getting any better, he said.
“My biggest concern is the United States is going to become the United Kingdom of the 21st century,” said Hurd. “Before World War II, nobody thought the United Kingdom was not going to be what it was. It used to have half of global GDP. Now, it’s 3 percent.”
It’s not a fait accompli that 20 or 40 years from now, the United States will be in the same position that it’s in today, he said.
“Is there a path for a dark horse candidate like me to talk about the issues people care about, talk about those things that are going to ensure the rest of the century stays the American century?” said Hurd, who has not yet officially declared his candidacy. “That’s where I’m at.”
