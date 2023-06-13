LITTLETON — Exploring a run for the White House, former Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, visited Littleton on Tuesday, meeting residents and business owners and making one of the first visits to northern New Hampshire by a prospective 2024 presidential candidate.

A private gathering with residents on Tuesday morning was followed by a visit to The Coffee Pot, a walk down Main Street, a stop at the Littleton Diner, and a meet-and-greet with some local lawmakers.

