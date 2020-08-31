NEWPORT CITY — A former Vermont State Police trooper convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor nearly a decade ago was back in court Monday facing charges of threatening to kill family members and others with guns.

Mark W. Beezup, 63, of Derby, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, a felony, and providing false information to a police officer, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

