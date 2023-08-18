NORTHEAST KINGDOM — As a Vermont State Trooper, Shawn McGarvin spent years responding to things that went wrong for motorists, and now he’s making it his business to improve highway safety by training the next generation of drivers.
McGarvin, 45, has started NEK Driving School, LLC, which offers driver education courses and private driving lessons. His first class of 10 driver education students began this week.
Born in Bennington because it had the closest hospital to the New York town where his family lived, McGarvin grew up in New York and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. Following his years of military service, he joined the Vermont State Police, where he served as a trooper and detective for 15 years.
He is now an investigator for the Vermont Secretary of State’s office and can work from the Kirby home he shares with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. Jennifer McGarvin is Shawn’s partner in the new business, handling management and marketing duties.
Shawn McGarvin said a combination of his past, present and future makes the driving school business venture the right fit for him.
His years of service with the state of Vermont put him in a position to retire at a relatively young age. With a plan to retire in five years at age 50, McGarvin said he began to ask himself, then what?
He found the answer by reflecting on what’s happening now. His daughter is getting closer to driving age, and the opportunities for teens to take driving courses are limited.
Courses offered at schools fill up fast, leaving some on a long waiting list or looking for a course outside of the school. McGarvin said he learned from his wife, an educator at St. Johnsbury Academy, that the driver’s education course there is hard to get into, especially for the younger students.
“It’s not uncommon that you don’t get into driver’s ed until your senior year, so what do you do with the sophomores and juniors who are 16 and want their driver’s license or need it to go to work?” McGarvin said.
Confident of the need for more instruction options, he said his background has positioned him well to be an instructor.
“Thinking about doing driver’s ed, it brought me to all the experience I had as a trooper and investigating these crashes that involve young drivers and the risks,” he said. “I don’t remember all the crashes I investigated, but a lot of them were teen drivers, just inexperience.”
His time on the road as a trooper will serve his students well, he said. He knows the motor vehicle laws, knows how to avoid crashes and is trained in defensive driving.
Prior to the VSP, while a Marine, he was given defensive driving instruction. He drove in four different countries and had a driver’s license in Japan. In Norway, he took a winter driving course, training to drive a Humvee on snow and ice.
Among his VSP assignments were tasks focused on roadway safety. He was a DUI Enforcement Officer and a member of the Executive Protection Team when Peter Shumlin was governor.
After considering his future beyond state employment, recognizing the need for additional driving instruction options and realizing he is well-suited to the task, he accomplished the requisite steps to become licensed and start the business. This included earning a certificate through White Mountains Community College in New Hampshire.
“I spent nine months doing college part-time and working full-time,” he said.
He is now licensed through the DMV as an instructor. He is also licensed as a teacher through the Agency of Education.
With a license to do business in the state of Vermont, a new Subaru Crosstrek that McGarvin purchased with loan assistance from NCIC, and rented classroom space at the VFW in Lyndonville, NEK Diving School, LLC is up and running.
The first class on Sunday brought his inaugural ten students together with their parents. The parents and guardians of drivers-in-training are crucial, McGarvin said.
“Believe it or not, parents and guardians of these teens have more influence over the teen drivers than their (the teens) peers,” he said. “The 2009 National Young Drivers survey found that teens who said their parents set (driving) rules, monitored those rules and were involved, helpful and supportive, were half as likely to be in a crash and had the safest driving records.”
McGarvin said he’ll do his best to prepare the teen drivers for the road, but it’s the parents and guardians who will spend the bulk of the necessary hours teens need to driver before they can take their driver’s license test.
“To me, parents night is more like a partnership between me, the student and the parents,” he said. “I’m gonna teach them the behaviors they need and the skills they need, but it’s really the parents who will be driving with them. I think that will be the key for them to be safe, successful and responsible drivers.”
His first class has students from throughout the region. One of them is from Ryegate. Another one lives in Island Pond. Four different high schools are represented among the students.
The course runs five to six weeks, with three days a week in the classroom. Students schedule their driving hours with McGarvin online.
The driving school is now taking registrations for the next course set to begin on Nov. 5. Information about the business can be found in social media spaces and through a website: nekdrivingschool.com
NEK Driving School also offers private driving lessons for all drivers looking to enhance their overall driving comfort level or to work on specific driving tasks.
