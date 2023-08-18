NORTHEAST KINGDOM — As a Vermont State Trooper, Shawn McGarvin spent years responding to things that went wrong for motorists, and now he’s making it his business to improve highway safety by training the next generation of drivers.

McGarvin, 45, has started NEK Driving School, LLC, which offers driver education courses and private driving lessons. His first class of 10 driver education students began this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments