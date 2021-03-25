NEWPORT CITY — A former Vermont State Police trooper convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor nearly a decade ago will serve more time in prison for new crimes.
Mark Beezup, 63, of Derby pleaded guilty in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division last week to threatening to kill family members and others with guns last fall.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville accepted Beezup’s guilty on March 18 on two charges - aggravated domestic assault in the first degree with a weapon and providing false information to police.
He also accepted Beezup’s admission that he violated probation, court records show.
Beezup was on probation for sexual exploitation of a minor and two prohibited acts when he was arrested Aug. 29, 2020, for the violent assault. He had been held without bail in prison since then after state police said he possessed a handgun and rifles at the time, all violations of his probation.
Rainville sentenced Beezup to a total of three to eight years, all suspended except six months in prison.
Rainville ordered Beezup to spend the next five years on probation and to not contact Beezup’s wife Tonya.
Beezup could have faced up to 15 years in prison, according to court records.
Guns And Threats
His wife told state police that she woke up Aug. 29, 2020, to see Beezup pointing a handgun at her face, police said in affidavits.
She said Beezup had made her life “a living hell” and threatened to kill her and family members along with former neighbors and others who he said reported on him to probation and parole, police said.
Police said the woman said he was restricting her whereabouts, timing how long she shopped and shot one of their dogs.
Another family member confirmed the woman’s story and said that Beezup had told her to cut ties with her family “or he was going to kill everyone,” police said.
Police said Beezup had been required under a temporary restraining order to turn over all weapons to police.
Beezup told police he only possessed muzzleloaders, police said. A search of the Beezup home turned up multiple rifles, shotguns and a handgun, police said.
Sexual Exploitation Case
Beezup had been convicted in 2012 on sexual exploitation of a minor and prohibited acts.
In May 2015 he was found to have violated probation for being near the sister of the victim in those cases.
At the time, he took responsibility for his actions.
