VICTORY - An appeal of an earlier court ruling in a case brought by the former town clerk and treasurer, Ruth Neborsky, against another former town clerk and treasurer and her then assistant has been dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
In a recent ruling issued by the court in New York City, Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe clerk for the court, issued the decision of Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, signing the decision and noting, “Upon a review of the record and the District Court’s careful and thorough evaluation of that record, we AFFIRM the May 22, 2020 judgment of the District Court.”
Almost exactly a year ago, a federal judge ruled against Neborsky in her lawsuit against the town and several public officials.
Neborsky sued in July of 2017, claiming her constitutional rights were violated by several defamatory and untrue statements allegedly made by the defendants over several years.
On May 1, U.S District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford granted three motions for summary judgment filed by the defendants in the case who had argued there was “no genuine issue” to be decided by the long-running lawsuit.
“The court grants all three motions for summary judgment,” wrote Judge Crawford in his ruling. “Defendants shall file any claim for costs within ten days from the date of this decision. Plaintiff has ten days to object. This court will enter final judgment after awarding costs as appropriate.”
Neborsky had 30 days from the final judgment to appeal the decision and did so.
Neborsky’s attorney, Deborah Bucknam of St. Johnsbury, said she would appeal at the time.
The lawsuit also alleged the town of Victory violated the Vermont Public Records Law by failing to turn over financial records that were considered public documents in at least two cases.
The remaining defendants in the lawsuit are the Town of Victory; former chairwoman of the select board and assistant town clerk, Ferne Loomis; town clerk and treasurer, Carol Easter; Bonnie Batchelder and Batchelder Associates — a Barre-based accounting firm.
The defendants, excluding the town, were sued both in their official and personal capacities, the lawsuit said.
According to the record of the recent affirmation of the lower court’s ruling in the case, “On appeal, Neborsky contests the dismissal of her equal protection claims under the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and her claims of false and defamatory statements by the Batchelder Defendants and (then) town officials Loomis and Easter.”
