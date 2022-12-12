Former VSP Mental Health Worker Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison

Kevin Godfrey (Mugshot Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office)

A former mental health specialist assigned to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury has been sentenced to serve ten years in a Texas prison.

Kevin M. Godfrey, 44, was recently convicted in San Angelo, Texas of sexual abuse of a child under 17.

