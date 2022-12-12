Former VSP Mental Health Worker Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison

Court records show that Godfrey had engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl during a sleepover in a tent located in his backyard on April 12, 2015. After a report was filed by the victim on August 16, 2021, the San Angelo Police Department began its investigation.
Reports say that the victim had become friends at school with someone living at Godrey’s residence and would stay over at the house.
According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Godfrey was admitted to the Tom Green County Jail in San Angelo at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Records also show that Godfrey is required to register as a sex offender.
Godfrey was hired by Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NEKHS) to work at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks as an embedded mental health specialist in early December 2020. But after Vermont State Police were contacted by Texas authorities on Dec. 3, 2021, and informed that Godfrey was a suspect in a child sex abuse investigation, his access to Vermont state facilities was immediately revoked.
State police then assisted Texas investigators which led to a Texas Grand Jury indictment and Godfrey’s arrest by state troopers at his North Concord home as a fugitive from justice. Godfrey was released by the court in Vermont after he agreed to return to Texas to face the charges.
