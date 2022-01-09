In 2020, Gary Allard decided not to run for the select board seat he had held for the previous 12 years.
“When I got done a year ago, it was because I was beyond the point of frustration with the lack of transparency [on the part of the select board],” Allard said on Sunday. “Though it was not made public at the time, I knew I was being back-channeled by the other two board members.”
“Nobody was coming to our meetings and basically the only thing that hadn’t been taken away from the citizens and relegated to the select board was the ability to determine the time of town meeting,” he said. “You’d only have two, three people show up [at board meetings]; there was nobody from the public asking for more.”
“That has all changed in the last year,” Allard said. “The whole chemistry of the town of Waterford has changed.”
Allard — who continued to attend select board meetings after his term ended and has become an outspoken critic of the current board’s lack of transparency and accountability — said he recently decided to run for a three-year seat on the select board at this year’s Town Meeting. The seat was previously held by Bill Piper, who served on the select board for almost four years before his resignation on Jan. 1, 2022.
Allard grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and has lived in Waterford for the past 27 years, serving on the school board for eight years and then on the select board for four consecutive terms.
“The only reason I ever served is because I care about the town,” he said. “It wasn’t about me; I don’t need a legacy here. And I don’t want to be on the select board for the rest of my life … there are plenty of people who can do the job. I just want the public to know that they have the ability to speak up and hold their government accountable; that true leadership comes from the people.”
Allard explained that he believes the current select board focuses on expedience over open discussion.
“Public service and open government aren’t about expedience or convenience,” he said. “It’s about doing it right, about educating the people and answering questions and having the discussion.”
“Right now, every time you go to a select board meeting, it’s just us [the people] versus them [the select board],” Allard said. “If the select board members don’t agree with someone, they get offended, they get confrontational or they stonewall and just say, ‘thanks for your input.’ It just bothers me how the townspeople are being treated … it shouldn’t be that way. We’re not a fraternal organization and you’re not the Grand Poobah.”
“For the past year, I’ve watched the public’s input be pushed aside and go unanswered,” he said. “Town officials complain about how the town looks in the newspaper, but it’s because of their actions and their inability to recognize that they are accountable to the people.”
“I want to make sure people’s concerns are actually addressed,” Allard said. “And I want to provide the transparency that is required by law in order to have a more inclusive government — as it is supposed to be. I want to work together as a team to represent the will of the voters.”
Allard explained his belief that all town business should be done in public so that the people can have input or “at least witness how it goes down.”
“When you start doing it behind the scenes … in phone calls, in emails, smoke signals, I don’t care how … that takes away the public and it’s just not right,” he said.
“It’s their money, it’s their town … you shouldn’t keep anything even halfway secretive as a select board,” Allard continued. “If you overstep or made a bad judgment call, just face it. Stand up, get a little egg on your face and go on.”
Allard explained that, lately, he’s been spending time meeting with people throughout the community.
“They come and they ask questions,” he said. “I’ve had groups of people at my house on some days just having conversations about all this … it’s amazing to see these people catch on. I’ve met so many people who I never knew before, and their beliefs and politics are so varied. I have learned so much in the last few months by actually listening to them.”
Allard said that he believes people in Waterford want public servants who actually reach out to them, who listen to them and respond to them.
“It’s about serving the people; not dictating to the people,” he said. “It’s about getting things done and having people understand why … I tell everyone that they are the ones with the power, to come to a meeting and not be intimidated by being run over by the board. To be prepared, to know what you’re talking about, and to partake.”
“It’s your town; you should be empowered,” he said. “The select board could be having those same meetings by actually listening and responding to the people.”
“And the people sense it,” Allard added. “That’s why they keep coming. And I hope they continue coming even when things get to an even keel; the best way for government to work is for people to be involved in their community and know what is going on.”
Allard said he was not looking for any endorsements.
“I’m not running to just be a crank and to be disagreeable,” he said. “I am just looking for voters who want their town back to vote for me. I want to be the people’s voice and to hold the board accountable. Yes, I may disagree with people in the future … but I better have evidence as to why and to be able to communicate that to the public.”
“If the townspeople want a choice, if they want something different … I’m out there and available,” he said. “I’m willing to come back and be a member of the select board. And, if not, I’ll still be sitting in the audience. I’m not going to go away, it’s just which side do you want me to sit on.”
