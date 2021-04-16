The town of Waterford continues to face fallout from a March 8 change in town personnel.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme filed a second notice of violation of open meeting law with Fred Saar, chair of the town’s three-member select board.
Trenholme served as the town’s delinquent tax collector (DTC) from 2008 to 2021.
In the six-page complaint, Trenholme alleges that the board’s decision to appoint Donna Berry, assistant town clerk and assistant town treasurer, as DTC on March 8 was a clear and willful violation of Vermont’s open meeting law.
Trenholme attaches and references two emails between Saar and select board member William Piper, which Trenholme obtained as part of a large public records request. Trenholme sees the emails as proof that board business is not occurring legally.
In one email, sent on Feb. 24, Saar tells Piper that at the March select board meeting, town clerk Jessy Pelow and Berry are going to recommend bringing the DTC function into the town office to generate additional revenue for the town.
“Thanks,” replies Piper. “That sounds like a GREAT idea to me.”
Piper tells Saar that someone should check with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns [VLCT] to be sure that such a change does not create unforeseen problems.
Saar emails Piper’s response to the town clerk’s office, checking to see that they had spoken with VLCT.
Absent from the email thread is Gary Allard, then the board chair. Allard did not run again this year following 20 years of service on the school and select boards.
In the second email, sent Jan. 16, Saar writes to Piper in part about Steve Eddy, then the town treasurer, whose resignation was pending.
“I think [Steve] is planning on waiting until after the 25th because he thinks Gary is planning something,” writes Saar.
Saar notes that if Eddy resigns before Jan. 25, the position goes on the ballot, but if he does after that date the select board appoints someone.
“Both Jessy and Steve are very worried about how the whole thing is going to turn out,” writes Saar. “I admit I’m concerned about events between now and the 25th.”
Trenholme alleges in his complaint that these emails show ex-parte communication and make it obvious to all that decisions were made outside a publicly warned meeting, and without Allard.
Trenholme also writes in the complaint that the reasons stated on March 8 as to why he was not re-appointed, be they budgetary or because of complaints against him by other elected officials, cannot be found by himself in the record of any public meeting of the select board.
Saar said Friday that the violation was being reviewed by Jaime Murphy, who works for Zuccaro and Willis, the legal firm representing the town, and Murphy is preparing a response.
Murphy told the Caledonian-Record that the allegations are an ongoing matter and he did not feel comfortable commenting.
Jenny Prosser, general counsel and director of municipal assistance for the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, said Friday that three-member boards can be tricky because just two members of the board are considered a quorum.
“If you have a quorum of a board talking about board business or making decisions, then they can only do so in the context of an open meeting unless there is a statutory exemption,” she said.
Exemptions exist for scheduling, putting together an agenda, or sharing materials that are going to be discussed, as well as other exceptions listed in the law.
However, Prosser says the law is pretty clear that a “meeting” encompasses discussions as well as decisions, which she says can be a common misconception.
“Generally speaking, if you’re discussing the business of the body and it involves a quorum, that discussion should occur in a public meeting,” said Prosser. “[The law] makes it really hard for two members of a three-member board to discuss anything that affects the town outside of a public meeting without it being questionable.”
Prosser said that open meeting law violations can be very messy and fact-specific. She said that only the court is positioned to make a ruling on such matters, though the Attorney General’s office can follow up.
Prosser said that if a member of a public body knowingly and intentionally violates the law, the penalty is a misdemeanor and those found to be in violation can be fined.
However, she said that the bar is pretty high for this to occur and it is rare for the criminal penalty to be invoked; usually, the court tells a public body to go back and redo an action or undergo training to fix a violation.
Prosser said that a board does not have to be knowingly violating the law for a violation to be found and a remedy to be required.
“There are any number of things a court can require that don’t involve a misdemeanor or a fine, and that is usually what happens,” she said.
Allard said Thursday that he had read the emails and the complaint.
“They have totally disrespected the voters of Waterford and their position as selectmen,” he said. “There has to be some accountability for this because it’s not what should be happening.”
“I don’t know how many times that I warned Fred [Saar] and Bill [Piper] that we should not discuss business in emails,” said Allard. “I don’t know how many times that I told them there was open meeting law training, but they said they did not need it or did not attend it.”
Saar said in an email on Friday that he personally attended an open meeting law training provided by the VLCT Municipal Assistance Center several years ago.
“The Town has participated in open meeting law courses in the past and we strive to comply with the requirements,” Saar said. “There are various exceptions in the open meeting law, but we try to avoid any potential issues.”
Saar said Friday that Allard did mention the public meeting law frequently, but he did not recall any conversations about it in select board meetings.
Eddy, who submitted his resignation on Jan. 22, said Friday that he thinks the complaints and accusations Trenholme makes are unfounded and ridiculous.
“To the best of my knowledge, I believe the town office, as well as all the town officers, follow state guidelines and statutes regarding open meeting law,” he said.
The town has ten calendar days after Trenholme’s filing to respond to the complaint.
“Should you fail to acknowledge your errors, adopt the appropriate cure indicated, and adopt specific measures that will prevent future violations, as indicated, I intend to file suit against you and the Town in the Civil Division of the Superior Court,” writes Trenholme.
The select board previously held a special meeting on April 8 to ratify decisions made at an emergency meeting in March, following the first violation of open meeting law filed by Trenholme, the Caledonian previously reported.
