Former World Learning Vice President Charged In $425K Embezzlement

BURLINGTON — The former vice president of human resources for World Learning, which has offices in Brattleboro, was charged in Vermont on Thursday with wire fraud in connection with an estimated $425,000 embezzlement between 2014 and 2022, according to federal court records.

Carleena Graham, 56, of Accokeek, Maryland, has agreed to plead guilty to the single felony charge, according to an 11-page plea agreement.

