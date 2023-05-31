Former World Learning Vice President Charged In $425K Embezzlement

BURLINGTON — The former vice president of human resources for World Learning, which has offices in Brattleboro, was charged in Vermont on Thursday with wire fraud in connection with an estimated $425,000 embezzlement between 2014 and 2022, according to federal court records.
Carleena Graham, 56, of Accokeek, Maryland, has agreed to plead guilty to the single felony charge, according to an 11-page plea agreement.
The plea agreement noted the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which are advisory, have proposed a prison term somewhere between 27 and 33 months. The final sentence will come after a presentence report by the U.S. Probation Office.
World Learning is a non-profit global development and exchange organization that has delivered educational and professional training programs, and people-to-people exchange opportunities around the world. Besides operating the School for International Training in Brattleboro, World Learning also had offices in Washington, D.C.
World Learning, which maintained bank accounts in Vermont, has received millions of dollars in federal funding from the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency of International Development, court records show.
Graham has agreed to a criminal forfeiture of $425,000, the plea agreement said.
“Carleena accepted responsibility for her conduct,” according to her defense lawyer Walter A. Reynoso of Coral Gables, Fla., who specializes in serious white-collar charges.
Reynoso said he expects the guilty plea will be entered during a court hearing in Burlington next month. The case is assigned to Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
Reynoso said his client is prepared to make amends for the loss.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest said the criminal investigation was conducted by the Offices of Inspector General for both the Department of State and the Agency of International Development.
World Learning hired Graham as its Director of Human Resources in 2014, and she subsequently was promoted to Divisional Vice President of Human Resources, the plea agreement notes. Graham later became Vice President of Human Resources and had access to a World Learning credit card to be used for office purposes until late July 2022.
Graham held positions at or had relationships with other non-profit and charitable organizations in the Washington D.C. area that she used to help with her fraud, court records show.
Starting in about 2016, Graham orchestrated a scheme to defraud World Learning of hundreds of thousands of dollars. As part of the scheme, Graham arranged for goods and services to be delivered to third-party organizations and then fraudulently arranged for World Learning to pay for these goods and services through electronic transfers of funds from its Vermont bank account.
“As part of the scheme, Graham falsified invoices submitted by vendors for payment of the goods and services to make them appear as though World Learning was the recipient of the goods and services,” the plea agreement said.
Graham often misused her access to World Learning’s credit cards to cause the non-profit to pay expenses incurred by the third party organizations, court records show.
Under the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed it would not pursue other criminal charges in Vermont involving the defrauding of World Learning.
