Forum Keys On K-8 Teacher Shortage

ORLEANS — Families and community members are invited to attend a community forum to brainstorm ideas and solutions for a staffing shortage in Orleans Central Supervisory Union K-8 schools. It’s scheduled for Nov. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lake Region Union High School cafeteria.
The forum will be broken into three main topics: 1. Sharing data impacting possible solutions for the staffing crisis; 2. Breaking all participants (community, staff, board members) into groups for brainstorming sessions; and 3. A concluding large-group question, answer, and problem-solving session.
The forum is open for families from all Orleans Central schools. For those unable to attend, an online survey will be distributed for additional community input.
No formal decisions will be made at this forum. Instead, the data will inform a board discussion and decision scheduled for later in November. Starting in December, Irasburg School will not have enough teachers to support their middle school students, meaning some sort of change will need to occur. More information about that board meeting will be shared online after the forum.
