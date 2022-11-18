Forum Keys On K-8 Teacher Shortage
ORLEANS — Families and community members are invited to attend a community forum to brainstorm ideas and solutions for a staffing shortage in Orleans Central Supervisory Union K-8 schools. It’s scheduled for Nov. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lake Region Union High School cafeteria.

The forum will be broken into three main topics: 1. Sharing data impacting possible solutions for the staffing crisis; 2. Breaking all participants (community, staff, board members) into groups for brainstorming sessions; and 3. A concluding large-group question, answer, and problem-solving session.

