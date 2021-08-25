Fostering Hope In The North Country

In a time of growing need, there’s a shortage of foster families in the North Country.
To fill the gap and make a difference, a group of area residents, business owners, and a Littleton-based church have stepped up.
They are scheduling fund-raisers as well as informational sessions for local families interested in fostering children who are without a home and letting those who want to help know that there are numerous levels of commitment and a role for all.
A car wash fundraiser for the effort called Fostering Hope, an initiative of Faith Bible Church and carrying a mission to create strong families and strong communities is scheduled for Saturday at Spit and Shine Detailing at 240 Main St. in Littleton. Participants can make a $20 donation and all proceeds will support foster children in the area.
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 1, the church and other local organizations will hold a silent auction and dinner at the Littleton Elks Lodge that will include guest speakers and support efforts to create homes and families for kids in need.
“Here at Faith Bible Church, we are trying to provide solutions for the foster care system locally,” Nick DeYoung, pastor at the church, said Wednesday. “Everyone thinks you have to make this big commitment, and it is a commitment, but there are different levels. There are places for everybody to serve in some capacity.”
Cathy Coute, an FBC parishioner who has been a foster parent, described Fostering Hope’s overarching mission.
“Every little bit benefits our entire community,” she said. “If we can help these kids to be healthy individuals, then they are going to grow up to be healthy adults and we have healthier communities.”
The whole philosophy behind it is reunification, said DeYoung.
“Now, there are a lot of cases where adoption is needed, but reunification is the goal,” he said. It’s important to get these families healthy.”
DeYoung and his family have been a foster family taking kids into their home for half a decade.
Several other families with the church have fostered children and adopted some as well.
Fostering Hope also works with the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families to help the North Country.
“We saw the need and wanted to be part of the solution,” said DeYoung. “We’re trying to bring more information and get more families involved. A lot of the kids may have to be shipped out to other districts and may have to leave the area, so we need more families here.”
Fostering Hope tackles three issues in the community that are entwined, he said - working with the recovery community and those overcoming addiction, working with the prison population and helping those being released integrate back into society, and fostering the children who had to be pulled out of homes because of a family situation.
The aim is to get those families the resources they need so that children can return to their own homes, said DeYoung.
Interested foster families can choose an age of a child they want to foster and even how long they want to do it.
“You can work with your caseworkers if you join the foster system to take in the kids that are age-appropriate for your household,” said DeYoung. “Right now, we’re taking in toddlers and younger in our household, just because we have our own kids and we’re sensitive to the age and needs of our own children and how our house is running.”
Currently, there is a great need in the area for families to foster teens, as well as a need to find foster homes for infants, he said.
Families can take in a child for 12 t0 18 months, or shorter depending on the situation.
“Then there’s respite care, where you take kids from other foster homes for a weekend, or if the family goes on vacation and they can’t take the kid out of state,” said DeYoung. “Then there’s emergency care. You have to be certified to do emergency care. They call you up and say we’ve got these children just taken out of the home and we’re trying to find a placement for them. Emergency care is up to 10 days. “
During the 10 days, caseworkers conduct research about the child’s family needs and situation and make an assessment to determine if a longer-term foster home is needed.
Then there’s adoptive foster care, where families officially adopt children whose home situation is too unstable for them to return.
Austin Bailey, a deacon at Faith Bible Church and a past foster parent, said nearby communities will be contacted because the need impacts towns beyond Littleton.
A child in Whitefield taken out of a Whitefield home, for instance, would ideally find a foster home so they can continue in a Whitefield school and in their social circle, said DeYoung.
As part of a global effort, Fostering Hope also partners with the James Project, which fosters children in Guatemala, a country hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of resources and where many children there face physical and sexual abuse, human trafficking, neglect, and the loss of both parents.
“It’s very much like the foster care system here, in that all of the kids in a home are court-appointed and their families have a chance to get them back,” said Coute, who’s also involved in the James Project. “It’s not just an orphanage.”
DeYoung and his family have adopted and are financially supporting two Guatemalan children who are in a foster home in that country.
Locally, he’s been in touch with DCYF representatives to begin brainstorming ideas for North Country projects, such as recruitment events for people to learn about the New Hampshire foster system.
Money raised from local fund-raisers and donors can also go toward another ongoing need — clothing and shoes, and especially winter coats, for foster children.
Hosting this Saturday’s car wash fund-raiser is Spit and Shine owner Adam Pearson and Tiffany Guinard.
“I went there for a donation and he wanted to get plugged right in and help us out however he could,” Bailey said of Pearson. “He offered a car wash and we are really thankful for that.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the car wash will be donated, said Pearson.
“It’s all for the kids,” said Guinard. “I think getting the community involved, no matter how big or small, does help. This is our children’s future. Getting taken from a home is a very huge thing in a child’s life. And not just that. They may come from a home with past traumas and they are already trying to cope and process what’s going on with their little mind’s capacity. It’s good that we as adults put in our best effort to do what we can for them.”
Proceeds from the Oct. 1 dinner and silent auction will benefit Fostering Hope for children in the North Country, the North Country Pass Along Project to provide resources and bundles of clothing to children in need during the first 24 hours of their placement in a foster home, and the James Project for children in Guatemala.
Speakers will include Jenny Holmes, DCYF coordinator for foster care in the North Country; Tiffany Applegate, who will present the James Project; and DeYoung, who will share local stories.
To register and for more information, visit nhfaith.com/fostering-hope-fundraiser.
“These are the adults of the future,” said DeYoung. “They’re our employees, they’re our community members, and we want a strong community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.