ST. JOHNSBURY — People approaching the west side of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital encounter fencing, caution signs and traffic cones and the realization that wintertime construction of the hospital’s new Mental Health Support Area is underway.

But for a lone engineer on site Wednesday afternoon, there was no activity on the expansion project. The source of concrete - Carroll Concrete - and the crew responsible for pouring the concrete - RG Gosselin - are off this week, putting a brief pause on the building construction effort led by H.P. Cummings, a construction management firm with a local office in Woodsville, N.H.

