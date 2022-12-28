A construction zone is fenced in at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as work to build the Mental Health Support Area is ongoing. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — People approaching the west side of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital encounter fencing, caution signs and traffic cones and the realization that wintertime construction of the hospital’s new Mental Health Support Area is underway.
But for a lone engineer on site Wednesday afternoon, there was no activity on the expansion project. The source of concrete - Carroll Concrete - and the crew responsible for pouring the concrete - RG Gosselin - are off this week, putting a brief pause on the building construction effort led by H.P. Cummings, a construction management firm with a local office in Woodsville, N.H.
Dominic Smith, from H.P. Cummings, the onsite superintendent, said the concrete footings have been poured for the project. Next week concrete for the piers and the walls will be poured. He said the project is on schedule and work will continue through the winter.
The work began early this month. The construction zone is located between the emergency room entrance and the entrance to the Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory offices at the hospital. Vehicle traffic through that area is just one-way, and the number of parking spaces near the entrances has been reduced to just handicapped parking nearest the ED entrance. Both entrances are open and accessible; it’s just vehicle traffic patterns and parking that are impacted by the work.
Once completed, the new Mental Health Support Area will include four patient rooms with exterior windows, one restroom, a shower room, a staff area, and a family room.
Currently, the hospital’s nine Emergency Department exam rooms are used for mental health patients as well as for people seeking emergency medical care. The rooms offer limited space for a family member or caregiver in the room when providers and nurses are treating the patient. If the patient is experiencing a mental health crisis, a “patient observer” must also be in the room 24/7.
“There isn’t a worse place for a patient with acute psychosis than in our emergency department,” said Dr. Sexton, NVRH Emergency Department Medical Director, to a crowd outside NVRH in September who gathered to celebrate the expansion plan.
The Mental Health Support Area is the first part of a larger expansion project known as the West Wing Project. Plans call for additional space for the ED, the laboratory and the pharmacy.
The total cost for the West Wing Project is expected to be $22 million if full construction begins in 2023. It will create 9,000 square feet of new space and renovate another 4,000 square feet of existing space.
