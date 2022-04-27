Founders: New Christian School Has Strong Pilot Year

LITTLETON — The founders of a new Christian academy in Littleton said the school’s 2021-2022 pilot year was better than anticipated after more parents quickly showed an interest.
Currently housed on the upper floor of Elevate Church, at 70 Redington St., is the Epic Christian Academy, a private pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school founded by husband-and-wife team, Kevin and Anjali Reagey, who are two of the four current teachers.
Last year, Kevin had been a public school teacher at the Haverhill Cooperative School District and Anjali was home-schooling their children.
Kevin Reagey said they both saw problems with their individual situations, with Kevin wanting to make a switch from a public school teacher and Anjali wanting to leave what can be the isolation of home-schooling.
They decided to establish their own school.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reagey said they didn’t know what to expect.
“We thought it would be the three of us and didn’t think we’d have more than a dozen kids,” he said. “Here we are with 30 and we’ve hired an additional teacher and we’re hiring another teacher for next year. Next school year we are planning for 48. We’re looking to grow.”
An open house on April 21 drew nearly 10 families, said Reagey.
“People are looking for alternatives,” he said. “They are looking for what we’re offering, and that is a place that is built for the kingdom of God. We provide a whole learning environment that is structured around building an understanding of what the biblical worldview is and being able to celebrate and centralize godly concepts and values.”
The academy is a separate entity from Elevate Church (Kevin and Anjali both serve on the church’s leadership team) and it has its own board of directors and is working on obtaining its nonprofit status.
For the 2022-2023 school year, there will be an additional classroom downstairs, where the goal is to eventually move the school into a 10,000-square-foot space eyed for renovation.
Epic’s 2021-2022 pilot year began by using the Prenda micro-school learning model, adopted by New Hampshire as a response to the pandemic, that is aligned with state academic standards and adapted to individual student academic levels and has a focus on project-based learning.
Reagey said the initial timeline was to take 2021 and 2022 as a planning year, but the Prenda curriculum model (that Epic has since moved away from) allowed Epic Christian Academy to gain momentum and open earlier than expected.
Because Epic Christian Academy is a private school, parents need to pay tuition, but Reagey said the academy was given another boost through the Education Freedom Accounts, which also helped lead to the earlier opening.
The freedom account program was passed into New Hampshire law beginning with the 2021-2022 school year and it allows New Hampshire families to use some of the state education funding for their child to pay for tuition at the school of their choice.
Epic is currently open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Monday through Thursday.
“We eventually want to go pre-K through 12, but a lot depends on when we move into the new space,” said Reagey.
He called the demand for the school “remarkable.”
“Families are coming in and they are loving that we are providing something that celebrates discipleship in a school system, and also promotes Christian values and the development of a biblical worldview, and creates a place that protects that and promotes the development and the teaching of those things,” he said. “We don’t want to be a school where we are just pouring out knowledge. We want to be a place of teaching and training and how do we train people to live a life of faith … The spiritual life, the academic life, and social life — we want to put equal emphasis on all of those.”
The school, said Reagey, also has a focus on providing a rigorous academic experience through individualized education, project-based learning, collaborative group efforts, and small group instruction that keeps each class at no more than 12 students.
Classes consist of multi-age groups, with grades kindergarten through second grade in one class, third through fifth grades in another class, and sixth through eighth in another.
The original objective was to make the academy into a regional Christian school in three years, but the high demand has led it to become a regional pre-K-8 school in just three months, said Reagey.
“We have students coming all the way from Jefferson, to St. J and Lyndonville and Waterford, then we have Haverhill, Littleton and Bethlehem,” he said. “It’s been word of mouth. We haven’t done anything. My wife and I met with all the parents, met with all the kids, and they said this is something they want.”
John and Tori Fouch, of Littleton, enrolled their 5-year-old daughter, Tori, in kindergarten at Epic Christian Academy.
“I would say the prompt would be that my wife and I are passionate about following Jesus and we had a big desire in our hearts to be in a school environment where Christ is at the center and we can invite God into our learning experience,” said John Fouch. “That has been an absolute must for us. It’s been amazing.”
Reagey said there can be two approaches to Christian schools, one an evangelistic approach that is open to all, and the second a more closed approach that is about discipleship and demonstration of commitment and dedication.
Epic Christian Academy is based on second, he said.
“One of the reasons we named it Epic Christian Academy is because the epic is about the hero’s journey,” he said.”We know that every student and person who comes into this school has an opportunity to do something amazing in this world. We want to create an environment that nurtures that.”
Anjali said the academy recognizes that students are a hero in their own stories and the aim is to champion students in their journey and to help them discover their talents and abilities and what they love and who they are.
“We want to speak what parents are speaking at home, we want to partner with them to help them raise their children,” she said. “It’s a partnership versus a drop-off. I think parents are really hungry for that in this day and age.”
