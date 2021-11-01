Foundry Plans Repair Cafe

The Foundry Workshop is hosting an event where you will be able to work with local experts to try to fix your broken items. This event is in the style of some of the popular programs on TV. Mostly we are looking for items that can be easily transported and carried in on Saturday.
Appropriate items may include small appliances, furniture, bicycles, clothing, and whatever else you can think of.
If possible, call for an appointment ahead of time. Stop in at the Foundry Workshop in Lyndonville on Saturday, November 9th from 9 AM to 3:30 PM. This event is FREE and light refreshments will be available.
This demonstration is part of a larger series of Skill Builders, a string of topics of interest to the potential inventor, the potential business founder, or the beginning to advanced home crafter.
There will also be tours of the Foundry Workshop and displays of the projects taking place there. The workshop provides members with the ability to use tools and equipment that they may not own themselves, allowing members exposure to a wide variety of techniques, and disciplines. This space will encourage the development of ideas and inventions. More information on the Foundry Workshop is available at www.thefoundryvt.org.
A partnership between the Foundry and Lyndon Institute allows space for members of the Foundry to collaborate and brainstorm new ideas using LI’s metal fabrication and woodworking shop. The Foundry is open Monday and Wednesday, 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 am – 4 p.m. It is located at 79 King Drive, Lyndon Center, VT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.