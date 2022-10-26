Four candidates are running for two seats in the Caledonia-Essex house district.
Two incumbents. Two challengers. Two Democrats. Two Republicans. And two Scotts.
The voters will decide in November which two will represent them in Montpelier.
All four candidates live in St. Johnsbury and were asked to provide the Caledonian-Record with their backgrounds and legislative priorities if elected. Here are their responses:
Rep. Scott Campbell - Democrat
Scott Campbell’s background is in construction, housing and what’s known as “building science” — how buildings operate as energy and environmental systems.
“I have been a contractor, building designer, and weatherization program manager and developed a heat-loss model energy audit computer program that was approved by the U.S. Dept of Energy for use in Vermont’s Weatherization Assistance Program,” said Campbell in his response.
Campbell was first elected in 2018 and has served on the House Energy & Technology Committee, Corrections Committee and the Institutions Committee. He also serves on the boards of Catamount Arts and Rural Edge.
Campbell said his focus as an elected official will be economic and community development.
“I want to make progress creating the conditions for prosperity, including increasing housing supply, both new and rehabbed, and affordable and market-rate childcare availability and affordability,” said Campbell.
Campbell also said he supports workers and infrastructure development such as roads, broadband and grid upgrades. He’s also focused on preparation for the economic and environmental impacts of climate change.
“Emergency preparedness, efficiency improvements, and stabilizing energy costs by transitioning as quickly as possible away from price-volatile fossil fuels,” said Campbell.
Rep. Scott Beck - Republican
Scott Beck is a local business owner and 24-year employee of St. Johnsbury Academy where he teaches Social Studies.
He has served four terms in the Vermont Legislature and is presently assigned to the House Ways & Means Committee.
Beck is also the groundskeeper and Vice President of St. Johnsbury Baseball and Softball, President of the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club and a director of “RINK” — which re-opened the Fenton Chester Ice Arena last year.
Beck and his wife Joelle have owned and operated the Boxcar And Caboose Bookshop & Cafe on Railroad Street for over 17 years. Beck is also the driving force behind a plan to bring a regional ice and recreation center to Bay Street.
Beck says his focus in the Legislature will be making Vermont affordable. He’s been involved in multiple tax-cutting bills, served on the Pupil Weighting Tax Force and is currently serving on the Income-Based Education Tax Study Committee.
“This work has led to lower property tax rates for area school districts,” said Beck in his response. “Vermont collects too much in taxes from its residents. I am focused on making sure that residents get increased value for Montpelier’s spending decisions.”
Beck said he will also focus on education finance and reform, housing, energy and the continued roll-out of broadband to rural Vermont to make Vermont more affordable, equitable, and responsible.
“I am supportive of using public funds to accelerate and incentivize the transition away from fossil fuels, but cannot support any idea that punishes Vermonters unable to make this transition as quickly as alarmists want,” said Beck. “Markets and technology, with incentives, will solve this problem. We don’t need to punish our rural, poor, and middle class Vermonters to lead on this issue.”
Brendan Hadash - Democrat
Brendan Hadash is a retired minister who served the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury for 19 years.
“As a minister, I approach politics slightly differently from other candidates,” said Hadash in his response. “I approach political ideas through the principles and values of my faith. One of the core values of my faith is freedom. Therefore, I was outraged when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade taking away some of the rights of women.”
Hadash is a strong supporter of proposal five on this year’s ballot.
“During my 30 years of ministry I have heard from many who were facing hard medical decisions,” said Hadash. “I do not believe that politicians have any business getting between a woman and her doctor.”
Hadash said he is also concerned about the environment and “the world that we will leave to our children,” he said.
“It has become apparent throughout the unprecedented drought and wildfires in the west and more and more dangerous hurricanes such as the one that recently hit Florida that the crisis of climate change is upon us,” said Hadash. “We must act now.”
Hadash said he also values respect for every person and will keep that approach if elected.
“Before deciding on individual policies, I would want to hear from all sides,” said Hadash. “I need to ‘represent’ all the people in my district. I would like to talk with Republicans, Democrats, Progressives and independents before deciding on policies and try my best to make sure that all ideas are heard.”
Frank Empsall - Republican
Frank Empsall is Chairman of the Johnsbury Select Board.
He is originally from Watertown, N.Y. and arrived in St. Johnsbury in 1980 as a dorm student at St. Johnsbury Academy.
He graduated from Husson University in 1987 with a B.S. in Business and owned a business for 28 years before selling out to a national competitor. In 2016, he moved back to St. Johnsbury.
Empsall is also involved with many local organizations including St. Johnsbury Academy, The Fairbanks Museum and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Empsall said he opposes all measures that make people pay higher taxes on heating and motor fuels.
“I would go one step further to try to repeal all taxes on heating oil,” said Empsall in his response. “Legislators need to be mindful of the average Vermonter who is living paycheck to paycheck.”
Empsall said if elected, he would work to improve the state’s infrastructure and wants to make Vermont more attractive for businesses and people.
“For business, you need to offer tax incentives as well as a type of credit for how many they employ,” said Empsall. “For current businesses, the tax code will need to be overhauled.”
Empsall said the goal is to encourage Vermont businesses to stay and to attract new ones to the state
“With more businesses, the people will come seeking employment in the greatest state in the country,” said Empsall.
Empsall also wants to protect and enlarge the opportunity of school choice.
“This is important to us,” said Empsall. “I will work hard against the ones in the Legislature that want to take this away from us. Unions lobby Vermont Legislators hard to end school choice. This has no place here!”
Empsall is also interested in protecting the people’s rights under the Constitution including the right to keep and bear arms.
“The Constitution is the framework of our governing law,” said Empsall. “I will protect and uphold this framework in my voting and my actions.”
Transparency in government is another priority for Empsall. He believes every Legislator needs to be held accountable especially on taxes and regulations that affect the people of Vermont.
“They need to explain the reasoning behind their vote,” said Empsall. “It is time to have responsible Legislation and not someone’s agenda.”
