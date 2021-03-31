Four-Day Classroom Week To Remain Through June In Littleton Schools

LITTLETON — After a split school board vote, Littleton schools will remain in the current four-day-a-week traditional classroom learning model through the end of the school year.
That decision, based on a recommendation by the Littleton School District SAU 84 superintendent, saw some dissent by two Littleton School Board members as well as push-back by some parents who say there’s no reason traditional classroom learning can’t return to five days a week.
During a special Littleton School Board meeting on Tuesday to discuss what the learning model will be for the remainder of the school year, Superintendent William Hart recommended keeping the four-day-a-week traditional learning model at Lakeway Elementary School, Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School, all of which have full classroom learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays at the schools are remote learning days, teacher lesson planning days, and teacher office days that allow teachers to work individually with students and meet with remote learning students.
Although some 90 percent of students are in the four-day-a-week classroom model, there is about 10 percent of students whose families chose to be in all-remote learning, and the school district will support both, said Hart.
“None of this is ideal,” he said.
But a review with the administrative team shows the present model is working smoothly and feedback from parents indicates that it is working, said Hart.
“My recommendation to the school board is to stay in our current model,” he said.
The present model also supports the memorandum of understanding agreement with teaching staff, said Hart.
And teachers, too, had their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic a week ago and will have their second and last one before April vacation (April 26-30), he said.
“It wouldn’t make sense to change the model now when we know our staff will be in better shape post-April vacation,” said Hart. “And now you’re into May. To change the model in May and toward the end of the school year doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
New school board member Matt St. John, who would ultimately vote against Hart’s recommendation, asked if it’s fair to say that the school district has not seen any significant illness, spread or hospitalizations from the virus and the district doesn’t have any lingering concerns from a health perspective, aside from the upcoming second round of vaccines for teachers.
Hart said yes, although he said there has been recent activity, not from staff or students contracting the virus, but from exposure, which necessitates a quarantine period for those exposed and creates an additional challenge.
In grades 7-12, there is a current total of 85 students in remote, 52 of them who chose to learn remotely and the rest who had to shift to remote because of contact tracing and exposure to the virus, said Dan Brodien, automotive instructor at the Littleton High School career and technical center and president of the Littleton Teachers Association union.
Some teachers are running synchronous learning, meaning they teach in the classroom and have in the room a remote Zoom video-conferencing option for remote students who learn at the same time.
St. John asked if LES could be approached differently than DBMS and LHS.
Switching to five days a week would be easier at Lakeway, partly because that school, and not DBMS and LHS, has identified teachers working specifically with remote students, said Hart.
For the older grades, the present teaching model has been working and the data from standardized testing shows no giant gaps in learning, said Brodien.
Voicing support for the current model on behalf of Lakeway for the current model is LES kindergarten teacher Christine Barss.
“We are right along with the superintendent on keeping it as it is,” she said. “A big part of it is the remote piece … Wednesdays are used for the classroom teachers to connect to the remote students. Please try to keep it as it is. It’s working … There are students we’d love to see five days a week, but it boils down to the collaboration that needs to happen. If we have five days, our planning time is gone. A lot of us need that Wednesday.”
St. John said he knows the discussion about the number of classroom days is a “charged issue.”
“It’s not a referendum on the teachers,” he said. “I don’t want you to feel this is an us versus them mentality. We’re not trying to render judgment on teachers and their performance throughout all of this.”
Two parents also supported moving to a full week of classroom time.
“I believe the parents have spoken about wanting school to be open five days a week because 90 percent of the district is back to school,” said LHS parent Heidi Hurley. “Eventually, we need to start going back to school full-time, five days a week. The fall will be here and are going to stay four days a week? Parents have to go to work, kids have to go to school … We have three months left. If we can’t make it three months, five days a week, I don’t know what we’re doing … Ninety percent of the parents have spoken and I believe the board should take into consideration what the parents would want.”
Parent Kelly Hadlock agreed and said there are new state rules regarding maximum recommended days to quarantine (reduced to 10) and the social distancing guideline of six feet at schools reduced to three feet.
She also said the four-day-a-week recommendation for SAU 84 should be open to more public input.
“I feel we are going down the same path that we did before,” said Hadlock. “We’re making decisions and we’re not asking for public input.”
After entering into a non-public session to discuss the memorandum of understanding with teachers, which is a legal document regarding the learning model and exempt from public discussion under the state’s right-to-know law, the school board emerged to take a vote.
Chairman Greg Cook made a motion to accept Hart’s recommendation to keep the current four-day-a-week classroom learning model for the remainder of the year.
It passed in a 3-2 vote.
Voting for it were Cook and school board members Ann Wiggett and Larry Blaisdell.
Opposed were St. John and school board member Erica Antonucci.
The district asks families to soon state which learning model their child will want for the remainder of the year - the all-remote opt-out option or the four-day-a-week classroom option.
“Of course, there are always extenuating circumstances and we would address them,” he said.
The past year of adapting to COVID-19 has led to many things learned from a teaching perspective, said Brodien.
“If I compare how I delivered instruction two years ago to today, there are so many things I have learned,” he said. “Teaching is going to change, probably forever, given some of the skills teachers have had to go through.”
In the last year, teachers have been “in the trenches” to make it work for students, said Brodien.
