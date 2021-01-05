Four Deaths In Lancaster Outbreak

The Country Village Center, an 86-bed, long-term care facility in Lancaster, remains in a COVID-19 outbreak that began Dec. 3. In that time they have reported 29 staff and resident infections and four resident deaths.

Four residents have died from COVID-19 during a month-long outbreak at Country Village Center.

Three of those deaths have occurred in the past week, according to Genesis HealthCare, which manages the 86-bed facility.

