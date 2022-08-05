GREENSBORO BEND — The origin and cause of a Thursday fire at 855 Main Street are being investigated by the Greensboro Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Police say it’s a non-criminal investigation.
A call of a fire at a multi-family residence came in at 11:03 a.m. Aug. 4. Crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire. All occupants were able to exit the residence safely, and no injuries were reported.
Displaced from the home were Michael Willey, 48; Catherine Lusk, 41; Mykela Ridge, 26, and Steven Ridge, 28.
After assessing the scene, Greensboro Fire Chief David Brochu contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for an examination. Due to the extent of the fire damage, only an area of origin on the first floor of the residence could be determined. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but is not considered to be the result of direct human involvement, officials said.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Derby at (802) 334-8881.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.