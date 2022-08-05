GREENSBORO BEND — The origin and cause of a Thursday fire at 855 Main Street are being investigated by the Greensboro Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Police say it’s a non-criminal investigation.

A call of a fire at a multi-family residence came in at 11:03 a.m. Aug. 4. Crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire. All occupants were able to exit the residence safely, and no injuries were reported.

