Four Interested In Single Waterford Board Seat

Four Waterford residents have thrown their hats in the ring for the single vacant seat on the select board. The appointment will be decided at a special meeting tonight, April 19, at 7 p.m. at Waterford School.
Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti said Monday that both Tim Yarrow and Richard Kozloski had contacted her with interest in being appointed to the board. At a special select board meeting earlier in April, Susan Hayes and Warner Hodgdon also expressed their interest in filling the seat vacated by Fred Saar on April 1.
The board will hold public interviews with the candidates before choosing one to serve until the next town meeting.
Yarrow, a library trustee for the past three years, moved to Waterford with his family in 2018. He previously served on the Village of Hyde Park’s board of trustees for 13 years and works for his own law practice.
“There seems to be a hole in the human capacity in the town of Waterford for municipal works,” he said on Monday. “So I thought, ‘well, maybe I could do some good here.’”
Yarrow said that he believes in a fact and evidence-based decision-making process and is very proud of the projects he worked on during his time with the Hyde Park Village board of trustees.
“I like lots of people to be a part of the decision-making process — a negative opinion is just as valuable as a positive opinion,” he said.
Yarrow said he thought the town’s first challenge was looking into what to do with the Waterford Congregational Church building downtown, noting that he hadn’t arrived at his own conclusion but was hoping that additional data would help all arrive at a smart decision.
“I know how much the select board works … it’s kind of a labor of love,” he said. “I believe in giving back to the community … I know that’s so cliché, but I want to give back to the community; I live here, I want to be part of good things happening here and I think I can bring some of that.”
Kozloski did not respond to an email request for comment before press time on Monday.
Hodgdon previously served on the select board from 2021 through Feb. 21 and previously told the Caledonian that he left under “weird” circumstances and he wanted a chance to continue what he had started.
Hayes — a current member of the development review board and a past planning commission member — previously said that she hoped to use her budget management experience from the Navy as a select board member for the town of Waterford.
The special meeting’s agenda also includes establishing meeting norms to facilitate successful meetings, appointments of two town auditors and two library trustees, town office proposals, a town email discussion and citizens’ concerns. The meeting will be held both in person and on Zoom.
The Waterford Town Offices also implemented new hours starting on Monday.
The offices will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The offices will be closed on Fridays.
Benedetti said that the move is to make the offices more accessible and user-friendly for townspeople by having some later afternoon and evening hours. She added that she had been surveying those who come in and all were happy to have the town offices open on Wednesdays, a day that the offices had been previously closed.
