Four 25-foot sugar maple trees now line the south drive at McIndoe Falls Academy in Barnet.
Wally Thrall, an alumnus of the former school and current president of its non-profit board of trustees, spent his career in the wholesale nursery business. He reached out to one of his former suppliers, Schichtel’s Nursery in Springville, N.Y., who provided the trees at a very minimal cost to the Academy to help with its repurposing as a community center.
On Friday and Monday mornings, volunteers showed up to help plant the trees — some alumni of the school, which closed in 1969. Gary Thompson, Tom Douse, Sonny Hatley, Norman Stevenson, Jake Stevenson and Thrall trimmed the trees, helped maneuver them into place, and filled in each hole with dirt.
Crane service was provided by Rowden’s Crane Service in Wells River, as the trees weigh approximately 7,000 pounds each.
“We couldn’t have planted these big trees without the generous donation of their services,” said Thrall.
Thrall said that the south drive had lost nearly all of its old maple trees.
The one survivor, donated by the class of 1960 and planted by Norman Stevenson twenty years ago, was still alive and transplanted to the north drive last week to make room for the new matched row of trees on the south side.
The older transplanted tree replaced a very old maple removed last fall, which Thrall said had over 150 rings.
“That number of rings suggests that it was likely was the last tree left from the original plantings done shortly after construction of the Academy in 1853,” said Thrall. “Sections of the trunk of that old tree have been saved to hopefully be milled into tables or for some other use in the Academy.”
Thrall is in search of a mill with the capacity of processing the trunk of that tree, which is about 42” in diameter.
The sugar maple cultivar chosen to line the south drive, named “Fall Fiesta,” promises rapid growth and outstanding fall color.
Trustees of the historic building are hard at work to revitalize it as a community center for the town of Barnet and the surrounding area after a plan to restore the Academy as the Barnet town hall was shot down by voters in 2020, the Caledonian previously reported.
