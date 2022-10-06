Four More NEK Residents Die Of COVID

Four more Northeast Kingdom residents have died of COVID in recent days, including the first COVID-related deaths in Essex and Orleans counties since last winter.
According to case data posted by the Department of Health, the deaths were all people who were 80 or older. The Essex County resident was a woman who died on Sept. 20. The last fatality in Essex County had been recorded on Dec. 14, 2021. There have now been four COVID deaths in Essex County.
The Orleans County resident was a woman who died on Sept. 26. The previous Orleans County fatality was on Feb. 23. There have now been 39 deaths in Orleans County.
The other two deaths were both Caledonia County men who died on Sept. 27 and Sept. 23. According to the latest data, there were three Caledonia County residents who died of COVID in September.
The data indicate Vermont had 11 reported COVID-related deaths in September, climbing from 715 on Sept. 1 to 726 on Sept. 30, of which five were among NEK residents. The Health Department reports COVID-related deaths among confirmed and probable cases and with COVID as a cause or contributing condition on the death certificate.
The NEK has been averaging just over five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID per day for the last week, with an undetermined number of cases that may have been identified through home rapid tests.
The Vermont Immunization Registry reports the NEK is below the statewide average for being “up to date” on COVID vaccinations, with 16% in Essex County, 26% in Orleans County and 32% in Caledonia County. The statewide average now stands at 39%. The overall progress toward “up to date” vaccination gets adjusted every time additional boosters are authorized for use.
Surveillance Report
The state’s latest surveillance report indicates the community level is low based on new cases, new hospital admissions that are positive for COVID and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people.
There were 638 confirmed cases between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, an increase from the week prior, with 45 new COVID-positive hospital admissions.
The Health Department reports:
— Outbreaks and situations of concern in long-term care, corrections, and health facilities remain significantly lower than in May 2022.
— The volume of people going to emergency departments due to COVID-like symptoms is similar to that during the same time of year in 2021.
— There is nothing of immediate concern in Vermont’s wastewater data, which tends to show weekly variation but overall remains significantly lower than in the Spring of 2022.
