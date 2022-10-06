Four More NEK Residents Die Of COVID
Buy Now

https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/covid-19-data#Vaccine%20Dashboard

Four more Northeast Kingdom residents have died of COVID in recent days, including the first COVID-related deaths in Essex and Orleans counties since last winter.

According to case data posted by the Department of Health, the deaths were all people who were 80 or older. The Essex County resident was a woman who died on Sept. 20. The last fatality in Essex County had been recorded on Dec. 14, 2021. There have now been four COVID deaths in Essex County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments