Four people were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 in West Danville on Sunday afternoon.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Lyle Decker reported that Joseph Carrara, 58, of Charlotte, was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee west when he crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Barron Gilding, 54, of St. Johnsbury. The crash occurred near the West Shore Road about 3:45 p.m. Sgt. Decker stated that it appeared Carrara lost control of the Jeep on a corner. The road was snow and ice-covered at the time.

Carrara was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Sgt. Decker noted. Gilding had minor injuries. A juvenile passenger was also transported for minor injuries and another passenger, Nicole Thomas, 30, was transported as a precaution.

The Grand Cherokee sustained heavy damage to the front driver’s side corner. The Mitsubishi is a total loss with heavy front end damage.

Route 2 was shut down for about one hour. Members of the Danville Fire Department and CALEX responded to the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments