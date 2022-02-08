Four Running For Three Seats On Danville School Board

Four candidates — one a write-in — are in the running for three seats on the Danville School board of directors.
At a “Meet the Candidates” forum held on Thursday night, Feb. 3, Lance Horne said that he didn’t initially intend to run, but decided to at the encouragement of his fellow townspeople. He is running for a one-year position on the board.
Clayton Cargill, an incumbent, will be running unopposed for his three-year seat.
“Throughout the course of the [past] three years I have definitely received an education on how to sit on the board,” he told forum attendees. “It’s really been a learning process.”
“I think that, with that experience, going forward, I will be an even better board member than I’ve been,” Cargill said. “I always come to meetings as prepared as possible and maintain transparency.”
Melissa Conly, Molly Gleason and Horne are running for two one-year seats on the board. None have served on the school board before, though Horne ran for the board three years ago.
Conly said that she has been living in Danville for about 11 years now and has a daughter currently in middle school. She currently works for the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
“This school and this community hold a special place in my heart,” she said on Thursday evening.
Conly said that she was really looking forward to joining the board and helping to bring the school out of what has been a rough two years during the pandemic.
“I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective, balancing it with the history of Danville, taking into account student concerns and, most importantly, student voice,” she said.
Gleason lives in Danville with her husband, a Danville graduate, and their children. She has a master’s degree in public administration from Northeastern University.
“I want to thank the board members for serving and giving their time,” she said. “The last two years have been incredibly challenging for everyone and I hope to bring the same dedication and professionalism to the board.”
Board chair Bruce Melendy and clerk Robert Edgar have decided not to run again for their one-year seats, the Caledonian previously reported.
Gleason said that she had spent time working with children and teenagers but realized that policy-making was where she could make the most difference. She said that serving as a school board member was a “big job” and that she was ready to learn.
Horne grew up in Danville and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He said he has spent the last 23 years of his career working in non-profit fundraising.
Two of Horne’s children are currently attending Danville School.
“The last two years have been really trying for everybody,” he said. “I really toyed with the thought of running again, but so many people were coming at me and saying ‘you should do it.’”
“It’s a big undertaking, as you current board members know,” Horne said. “It’s not an easy task.”
Horne said that he has served on a couple of private-sector boards and is looking forward to the opportunity to learn what it is like to serve on the school board.
“I’m very interested in supporting children’s well-being and working towards a facility we all dream of,” he said. “Thank you all for your time and consideration, albeit that I’m late to the party.”
In 2019, Cargill defeated Horne by a vote of 135-65 for a three-year seat on the board.
On Thursday evening, Melendy thanked all three for their willingness to serve.
“You put your name out there to run for any office and, suddenly, you’re in the public eye,” he said. “There’s a lot of time involved.”
“What I appreciate is that all three of you have talked about serving your community and looking out for the best interest of the kids,” he said. “Thank you for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.