Four Vermont Judges Announce Retirement

Four Vermont Superior Court judges have recently announced their retirements.
Judges Thomas Devine, Robert Gerety, Scot Kline and Robert Mello have served on the bench in several different regions of the state. All four have announced they will step down in early 2023.
Each judge is currently making a state salary of $175,635.20 per year.
Judge Devine is currently assigned to the Caledonia County courthouse. Judge Gerety and Judge Kline have also served on the bench in Caledonia County.
A notice from the Vermont Judicial Nominating Board was issued on Oct. 17 seeking applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies. The board said it will evaluate candidates based on several different criteria.
“The Judicial Nominating Board uses established criteria and standards for nomination that include, but are not necessarily limited to, such factors as integrity, legal knowledge and ability, judicial temperament, impartiality, communication capability, financial integrity, experience, diligence, social consciousness, and public service,” reads the notice.”
Consideration will also be given to a candidate’s legal training, practice, and experience.
Whoever replaces Judge Devine will be assigned to the Washington, Lamoille, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans County courts.
The replacement for Judge Gerety will be assigned to the Windsor and Orange County courts.
Judge Kline’s replacement will be assigned to the Bennington and Rutland County courts and Judge Mello’s replacement will be assigned to Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Washington County Courts.
The new judges will be expected to serve in the court’s civil, criminal, and family divisions.
The nominating board said candidates must be Vermont residents and experienced lawyers who have practiced law in Vermont for at least ten years.
Anyone interested in applying for one of the judicial positions can download an application from the Vermont Judiciary website.
