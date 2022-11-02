Four Vermont Judges Announce Retirement
Four Vermont Superior Court judges have recently announced their retirements.

Judges Thomas Devine, Robert Gerety, Scot Kline and Robert Mello have served on the bench in several different regions of the state. All four have announced they will step down in early 2023.

