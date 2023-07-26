WHITEFIELD — Four local veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor during a ceremony Sunday at the Ingerson-Smith American Legion Post 41.

Recognized for their service and sacrifice were Army Sgt. Raymond Belanger, a Vietnam veteran from Whitefield; Ship Service Seaman Charley Brooks, a Navy veteran from Littleton who served in Korea; Marine Lance Cpl. and Vietnam veteran Leo Cinfo, of Stark; and retired Army Col. Pierre Gervais, of Island Pond.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments