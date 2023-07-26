WHITEFIELD — Four local veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor during a ceremony Sunday at the Ingerson-Smith American Legion Post 41.
Recognized for their service and sacrifice were Army Sgt. Raymond Belanger, a Vietnam veteran from Whitefield; Ship Service Seaman Charley Brooks, a Navy veteran from Littleton who served in Korea; Marine Lance Cpl. and Vietnam veteran Leo Cinfo, of Stark; and retired Army Col. Pierre Gervais, of Island Pond.
Belanger’s quilt was pieced and bound by Joanne Hennessey, a member of the Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group, and quilted by Sew Far North Quilting Studio.
Belanger, who attended Sunday’s ceremony with family members that included his 2 1/2-year-old great-grandson, Mack Belanger, was drafted into the Army in January 1967 and served until 1969 and was trained in survival skills, use of M-16s, mortars, and grenade-handling.
“Ray had a 7-day visit home after basic training before being deployed to Vietnam,” said Hennessey. “After a layover in California, he had a 21-hour flight, refueling a couple of times on the way.”
Belanger then landed in a small, isolated village in Vietnam.
“From there, he made camp and went out on patrols,” said Hennessey. “This began his responsibilities of setting up short mortars, grenade shooting, and other weapons. He was in charge of one of four mortar guns.”
Belanger served in the infantry in Vietnam for 13 months.
“We thank you for your service,” said Hennessey.
Brooks joined the Navy in October 1950 and served until August 1954, when he was honorably discharged as a ship service seaman, said Sew Far North Quilts of Valor member Jean LaPrade.
“His duty station was in Korea and he was on Tarawa, a CVA-40 aircraft carrier,” she said. “He worked one year on 20-mm anti-aircraft guns as part of the deck crew. While working, he was run over by a trailer carrying a launchable boat and his leg was seriously injured. After recovering, his job was in ship service making ice cream for the soda fountain. He was also in charge of seven store rooms and the officer’s store.”
Brooks was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Ribbon, Korean Service Ribbon, Navy Occupation, and China Service Ribbon.
His quilt was quilted by the Sew Far North Quilting Studio, pieced by Pam Dexter, and bound by Sarah Hamilton.
“Thank you for your service, Charley,” said LaPrade.
Cinfo joined the Marine Corps in 1967 at age 17 and was sent to South Carolina for advanced truck driver/transport training.
“At this point, all the men he trained with were being sent to Vietnam,” said Sew Far North Quilts of Valor member Karen Locke. “You had to be 18 to be sent automatically. He was given a choice to attend school and gain further training or go to Vietnam. He chose Vietnam.”
Upon his return to the United States, Cinfo was on two years inactive recall to service.
His quilt was quilted by Sew Far North Quilting Studio and pieced and bound by Lois Styles.
“Thank you for your service, Leo,” said Locke.
Born in West Stewartstown, Gervais served in the Army from 1989 to 2019.
“For exceptionally meritorious service to our nation in duties of great responsibility over a 30-year career, culminating as the director of OPS National Security Agency in Texas, Col. Gervais is an impactful soldier and intelligence professional, whose dedication and exceptional leadership contributed considerably to the success and advancement of the national security of the United States,” said Sew Far North Quilts of Valor member Jane Graham.
Gervais’ outstanding service resulted in significant military intelligence advancements in support of multiple combat operations, counterintelligence, counter-terror, and counter-transnational organized crime operations within the United States and overseas, she said.
“Col. Gervais has commanded units on all levels, led organizations of up to 2,600 people, and served in operational and strategic levels to include the Pentagon,” said Graham.
Gervais’ quilt was quilted by Sew Far North Quilting Studio, pieced by Marguerite Christopher, and bound by Jill Roy.
“Pierre, thank you for your service,” said Graham.
Cinfo and Belanger were recognized as Vietnam veterans and awarded Vietnam War commemorative lapel pins.
At the ceremony’s closing, Locke asked those in attendance to reach out to a local veteran touched by war and nominate that veteran for a “healing” Quilt of Valor.
“Each and every veteran that has been touched by war deserves the comfort of a healing quilt, if not for themselves, for the ones left behind as a reminder that they are not alone in their sacrifice,” she said.
The Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor Group 79722 currently has 17 members that honor local service members and veterans.
The national Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son had been serving in Iraq.
“She envisioned the comfort that a quilt could give to someone touched by war,” said Locke. “She had definite ideas about standards of excellence for these quilts. She knew that a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality made quilt. It would be awarded and say unequivocally, ‘thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.’”
To date, more than 350,000 quilts have been bestowed to veterans nationwide.
Locally, Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group, founded in July 2021, has honored 42 veterans with quilts during 16 ceremonies.
