LITTLETON — During a ceremony at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 on Tuesday, four local military veterans from both sides of the river were honored with Quilts of Valor.

Receiving the handmade quilts from the Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor Group 79722 were Bill Demello, an Army veteran from Bloomfield, Vt.; Walter Noyes, an Army veteran from Guildhall, Vt.; Rick Samson, a Navy and Army veteran from Stewartstown; and Brian Thompson, an Air Force veteran from Bethlehem.

