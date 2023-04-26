LITTLETON — During a ceremony at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 on Tuesday, four local military veterans from both sides of the river were honored with Quilts of Valor.
Receiving the handmade quilts from the Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor Group 79722 were Bill Demello, an Army veteran from Bloomfield, Vt.; Walter Noyes, an Army veteran from Guildhall, Vt.; Rick Samson, a Navy and Army veteran from Stewartstown; and Brian Thompson, an Air Force veteran from Bethlehem.
“Our mission is to honor local service members, individuals, and veterans touched by war with comforting Quilts of Valor,” said QOV member Karen Locke.
Demello served in the active Army from 1967 to 1970 and served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard from 1970 to 1973.
“He attended advanced infantry training at Ft. Lewis Washington State, and served most of his active duty time in Germany,” said QOV member Joanne Hennessey. “Vietnam training was at Ft. Lewis. He then served the rest of his enlistment at Ft. MacLean, Alabama, where he was the drill sergeant for advanced infantry training. His awards include Soldier of the Month and Soldier of the Year. Bill, thank you for your service.”
Demello’s quilt was made by Betty Williams, quilted by Andrea Graham, and bound by Jill Roy.
Noyes served 26 years in the Army, beginning in 1961 at age 17.
“He served during the Vietnam era, Cuban Missile Crisis, Persian Gulf War, and the Cold War,” said QOV member Jeannie Burdette.
Noyes served two years in the National Guard before joining the Vermont Army Reserves.
“He became a drill sergeant for basic trainees and a senior instructor for combat operations while in the Army Reserves for 21 years,” said Burdette. He retired from the Army honorably at the rank of Sergeant First Class. Thank you for your service, Walter.”
Noyes’ quilt was pieced by the Coos Quilters, quilted by Andrea Graham, and bound by Coos Quilters.
Samson joined the Navy in 1965 during the Vietnam era and served four years active duty, including on the USS Vulcan AR-5 in Norfolk, Va., said QOV member Jane Laprade.
“Wanting to serve our country more, Rick joined the New Hampshire Army National Guard in 1971 and served until 20005,” she said. “As part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, his unit was activated and deployed to Forward Operating Base Danger in Tikrit, Iraq, from January 2004 to December 2004.”
Samson served as a military police officer focusing on convoy security and detainee transfers.
He was awarded the Navy/Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the ribbon for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“Richard, we thank and honor you for your service,” said Laprade.
Samson’s quilt was pieced by Coos Quilters, quilted by Andrea Graham, and bounded by Coos Quilters.
Thompson joined the Air Force in 1985 and made a career of it before retiring in 2016, at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
“He served during the Cold War era, Persian Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Gulf War/Desert Storm,” said Laprade.
Thompson’s deployments were in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Africa and his assignments in Spain, Korea, and Texas.
For most of his career, he was in aircraft maintenance as an F-16 crew chief and culminating as superintendent of aircraft maintenance.
“Brian received many awards and medals throughout his career,” said Laprade. “To mention a few, four achievement awards and a meritorious service medal at the end of his career. Brian, we thank you for your service.”
Thompson’s quilt was pieced by Laprade, quilted by Andrea Graham, and bound by Laprade.
Demello, Noyes, and Samson were also recognized as Vietnam veterans and were presented with Vietnam Veteran lapel pins, as authorized by the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Tuesday marked the second Sew Far North Quilts of Valor recognition in 2023. Seven area veterans were honored with Quilts at the Littleton VFW in January.
A local chapter of the national organization, the Quilts of Valor Foundation, Sew Far North Quilts of Valor was founded in July 2021.
The group currently has 12 members, and its business sponsor is Andrea Graham, the owner of Sew Far North Quilting Studio in Littleton.
QOV member and group leader Jane Graham explained the meaning of a Quilt of Valor.
“A Quilt of Valor is an expression of gratitude meant to comfort and thank you for your service while serving our nation,” she said. “We understand your commitment and acknowledgment that freedom is not free. We can never know the extent of your sacrifice while keeping us safe. On behalf of the American people, the Quilt of Valor says that your service to our country is honored. The quilt is a reminder that those of us who quilt them are remembering all who made the sacrifice of service and it is our way of offering comfort and thanking them.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation, founded by Catherine Roberts, of Iowa, while her son was serving in the Iraq War, celebrates 20 years in 2023. To date nationally, more than 330,000 quilts have been awarded to veterans.
At the close of Tuesday’s ceremony, which included a VFW honor guard, Samson thanked Sew Far North Quilts of Valor and said there is a need for more ceremonies.
“This is not being done enough,” said Samson. “What you’re doing here today is what this country needs, every town, every post.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.