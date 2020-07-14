Fournier’s Freedom Short-lived; Judge Orders Him Held Without Bail

ST. JOHNSBURY — A judge who earlier granted a defendant the freedom to live at the Colonnade Inn agreed Tuesday that the best place for the man to lodge is in jail.
Jason Fournier, 39, is at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. He was taken there Monday on an arrest warrant requested by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi. The warrant was issued because Fournier took off the GPS monitor he was issued by probation and parole late Sunday night and left the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville, walking toward St. Johnsbury.
Officers with P&P went to the motel Monday morning and found the GPS monitor in the tub of Fournier’s motel room. Fournier was located later that day by Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris who drove him to the P&P office in St. Johnsbury.
Officers there decided they didn’t have a good reason to arrest him and tried to return him to the Colonnade, which would not take him back.
Based on the arrest warrant, law enforcement took Fournier into custody and transported him to the St. Johnsbury correctional facility.
On Tuesday he phoned into a court hearing through his attorney, Laura Wilson, held to determine if he would be let out of jail again.
Fournier faces eight pending charges out of Essex County, including felony charges of burglary and grand larceny. He also has criminal convictions from Caledonia County and is wanted in New Hampshire for a burglary at TJ’s Truck Stop in Lancaster in June 2019.
Judge Michael Harris decided last week that Fournier should be granted his freedom while the Essex County cases proceed through the judicial process. The judge told him he could stay at the Colonnade as long as he stuck with curfew restrictions and was monitored by the probation and parole GPS tracker. Officers from probation and parole were involved because of Fournier’s probation from previous convictions in Caledonia County.
The judge made his decision despite objections from Illuzzi.
After Fournier’s GPS monitor was found at the motel and Fournier was nowhere around, the judge decided he should be held in jail.
“The slippage on the GPS unit to me is a very significant and discouraging harbinger of conduct that may follow for someone who has so many charges,” said the judge.
Judge Harris’s decision followed Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford’s request that Fournier be held.
“His behavior in the last two days has demonstrated that he is a flight risk so we would ask that he be held without bail,” she said.
Wilson asked that there at least be an amount of money Fournier could post for bail. She said he had a difficult weekend.
“I think Mr. Fournier started off well, got himself to court,” she said. “It looked promising at that point. Things fell apart for him over the weekend for a number of sad and distressing reasons, but Mr. Fournier did want you to know that in the midst of all this, it was him who waved down the policeman, in essence turning himself in, on Memorial Drive in Lyndonville.”
The judge was not moved to change his decision. He recalled how at the hearing last week Fournier on multiple occasions said he was willing to wear the GPS monitor if that helped him stay out of jail. Three days later he took it off.
On Friday, another court hearing will be held. At that time, Illuzzi will argue to ensure Fournier is held without bail on the Essex County cases. The state’s attorney said he will have witnesses testify in support of his request. Also, Byford will address a fugitive from justice request out of New Hampshire resulting from the TJ’s Truck Stop burglary allegation.
“New Hampshire has been very vocal in their interest in getting Mr. Fournier back,” said Byford.
Illuzzi said they’ll need to wait. “Our intent is to resolve the cases here in Vermont before he is released to New Hampshire,” he said.
