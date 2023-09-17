LITTLETON — Why does LGBTQ+ visibility matter?
It’s a question that has been asked and again and again this summer.
Over the past four months a series of incidents across the region have centered on displays of LGBTQ+ pride.
Opposition to a drag story hour in Lancaster, a queer poetry hour in Lyndon, murals in Littleton and Bethlehem, and “Everyone Belongs” signage in multiple towns have challenged notions of gay acceptance in the North Country.
Against that backdrop, non-profit North Country Pride held its fourth annual Pride Ride on Sunday.
Participants in the event, a festive 15.2-mile car parade through Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem, spoke about why LGBTQ+ visibility matters to many in the region.
“I just think it’s important for us to show that we love everybody. That love is love. That the LGBT community has belongs here just as much as anybody else belongs here,” said Ronnie Sandler, 75, of Easton.
Sandler said the Pride Ride took on greater importance this year in light of recent events.
In particular, the Sept. 11 Littleton Select Board meeting where 300 turned out to protest board member Carrie Gendreau, who criticized three LGBTQ+ murals downtown as unwanted symbols of queerness.
“I’ve lived up here for 50 plus years. I’ve been an out lesbian for almost that length of time. I’ve never felt scared for my life up here until this year. I have Carrie to thank for that,” Sandler said.
Devin Nesselhauf of Concord, Vt., said public displays of LGBTQ+ pride were vital to the local queer community.
“I think it’s important because we as a community aren’t celebrated in America. We don’t really have a good history of being accepted,” said Nesselhauf, who identifies as non-binary.
Raised in a conservative midwest community, Nesselhauf said the Pride Ride delivered the message that “queer people deserve to be here, too.”
“I find it nice. I find it comforting. And it’s nice to not be made fun of,” said Nesselhauf, gesturing to the other Pride Ride participants. “This is a community where no one’s gonna say ‘You don’t deserve to be here,’ ‘You shouldn’t be alive.’ This is, if not be loud and proud, then at least live and be comfortable.”
Jerry Chelle graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 1993 and didn’t identify as gay until he was 30.
If the LGBTQ+ community had been visible when he was younger, he said, he might have figured out who he was and what he wanted sooner.
“It would have meant a whole new world to me,” he said. “It would have opened up so many different avenues, and I would not have been depressed the way I was and suicidal, and I would have known where I actually fit in.”
He was grateful that, when he came out, he was accepted by co-workers at the Littleton Coin Co., where the Pride Ride stages each year.
Today he lives in the Boston area with his husband, Jonathan Hodge.
Taking part in his second Pride Ride, Chelle wanted to make a statement. Mindful of recent events, he went all out. He wore dazzling reflective coveralls that shimmered and glittered in the sunlight like a disco ball.
“I am who I am,” he said. “I don’t normally dress like this but for Pride events, I do. Just to have fun. To have people laugh, smile and shake their heads and going, ‘What the hell?’ That’s me.”
Brooke Pease, 30, and Erin Toney, 36, took part in the Pride Ride for the first time. Considering the challenges faced by the local queer community this summer, they said, it was important to send a message that Littleton was a loving and accepting place.
“You can’t do it by just hiding in your house or just watching from the sidelines,” Pease said.
Toney agreed, “We can’t show that we’re backing down in any way, or afraid of anything. We’re just going to come out and do our thing and show our love.”
