Dena Marie Presby of Franconia won first place out of all fourth-grade entries in the 2020 NHPBS Kids Writers Contest for her true and tragic story about a beloved chicken.
“She was just always one of my favorite chickens,” said Dena Marie, now in the fifth grade, on Friday. “When it comes to writing stories it’s hard to figure out what to write about so I like to think about my favorites.”
Her 17-page story “Fluffy Face,” handwritten in cursive and illustrated with colored pencil, took about a month to write, draw and edit, said Joselle Presby, Dena Marie’s mom and homeschool teacher.
Joselle said that the story contest is a kind of culmination of the school year for her children, as they generally wind down their schoolwork around the contest’s usual deadline in March.
While Dena Marie and her four siblings have entered the contest and won honors before, this is the first time anyone in the family has garnered first place.
The story itself is rather sad, chronicling the life of an outcast Araucana chicken who passed away in 2019. Joselle said the writing and drawing process helped Dena Marie get closure as well as honor her feathered friend.
The family usually has between 20 and 30 layer chickens and Joselle says that Dena Marie can tell them all apart by name.
“She’s a real animal lover,” said Joselle.
Dena Marie’s 2019 story “A Day on Horseback” was second place for the third grade.
Joselle thinks that true stories, like Dena Marie’s, tend to be more interesting. However, she notes that she never really knows what will happen with the NHPBS contest, especially as kids from across the country can enter.
In the past, Joselle says most state PBS stations held their own contest and the winners of those went against each other for national prizes. However, she thinks this has changed as funding for local public broadcasting stations has dwindled.
“What really helped Dena Marie is, boy, did she use the thesaurus!” said Joselle. “She’s also always been a natural artist and natural at so many things.”
Dena Marie said her writing advice is “don’t give up, just keep going … once you get going it’s not really that hard.”
However, she notes that she likes drawing better.
Joselle said that her childrens’ homeschool curriculum has a heavy focus on writing, but also allows her time to cover other things like cursive.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 contest deadline was extended for two months and the family did not hear of Dena Marie’s success until Joselle received an email last month inquiring about if Dena Marie would record her story for the NHPBS website.
“It was early in the morning and I think I was more excited than she was,” said Joselle. “I had to wake her up and tell her.”
Dena Marie said she was happy and excited to win, and the video recording (to be posted soon) went smoothly.
“It’s pretty easy,” she said. “You just have to practice for a couple of days.”
A virtual awards ceremony will be held on May 1.
While the family is excited, they will miss the in-person ceremony, which always included a cake with a favorite illustration from each winner’s story.
However, Joselle said they would be getting Dena Marie a special treat to celebrate.
The 2021 contest, open to all children in grades K-5 who write and illustrate an original story, is accepting submissions until May 31, 2021. Rules, entry forms, and tips can be found on the NHPBS Kids Writers Contest website at nhpbs.org/kidswrite.
Each child who enters the contest receives a personalized response, ribbon, and certificate of achievement.
Support for the NHPBS Kids Writers Contest comes from the NH Lottery.
