JULY 4th WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Burke: Burke Mountain hosts its annual Independence Day celebration at the Sherburne Base Lodge from 5 to 10 p.m. Scenic chairlift rides, bounce house for kids, food and more. Fireworks at dusk.
Island Pond: Independence Day weekend celebration kicks off with Evansville Transit Authority playing the pavilion stage at Lakeside Park at 7 p.m.
Jefferson: Jefferson will hold its Independence Day weekend fireworks display at Couture Field (behind the town garage) at dusk.
Littleton: Fourth of July Celebration. Activities, food, games, and more at Remich Park. Live music by the Barnyard Pimps starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Island Pond: Independence Day weekend celebration continues. Parade at 11 a.m. (followed by chicken BBQ), Great Island Pond Scavenger Hunt at 1 p.m., Kats Rock n’ Kountry at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Danville: Joe’s Pond in Danville hosts fireworks at dusk.
Derby: Independence Day parade in Derby, at 10 a.m. To join contact (802) 766-4906.
Stratford: North Country ATV parade, flag raising and cookout. Parade begins at Burns Truck Stop, 1852 Route 3 at 10 a.m. followed by ride out to Cree Notch for flag raising. Cookout atop Cree Notch at 12:30 p.m. For more info visit www.northcountryatv.com
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Bretton Woods: Fireworks. 9:30 p.m. Omni Mt. Washington Resort. Open to resort guests only.
Colebrook: Fireworks at the athletic fields at dusk. American Legion Pancake Breakfast (7 to 10 a.m.), fishing derby (8 a.m. start) and Independence Day Parade (11 a.m., theme “Things You Missed Last Year”) on July 5.
Franconia: Read-aloud of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution at 11 a.m., Squam Lake Science Center; live animal program, music by the North Country Chamber Players and more. Abbie Greenleaf Library, 439 Main St. For more info visit www.ab
Haverhill: The Woodsville/Wells River Fourth of July Celebration. Parade from Woodsville Elementary School to Wells River’s Main Street, starts at 11 a.m, followed by live music, games, food and vendors on Woodsville Community Field from 1 to 10 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Jefferson: Parade with the theme “Jefferson Strong” begins at 10 a.m. (Route from Hillside Cemetery to Town Office parking lot, following Meadows Road and Route 2). For more info visit facebook.com/JeffersonFestival
Lancaster: July 4th Parade. 10 a.m. Theme “Free From Quarantine.” Begins at the Lancaster Elementary School and proceeds through the downtown area.
Lyman: Fireworks at 9 p.m. Ogontz Resort & Venue, 14 Ogontz Rd. Free. For more info visit ogontzwhitemountains.com
Newport: Harry Corrow Freedom Run (5K, 10K, 1 mile, or 10 mile) at North Country Hospital at 8:30 a.m. Concessions and food trucks at the Gardner Park causeway from 5 to 10 p.m. Fireworks on Lake Memphremagog at 9:30 p.m. For more info visit newportrecreation.org/july4
Danville: The North Danville 72nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration. Bake sale/coin drive 10 a.m. to noon in North Danville Village. Dickie Vance Memorial Run at noon. Outdoor cookout starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. For more info visit the event page on Facebook.
