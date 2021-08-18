Westmore’s zoning board of adjustment (ZBA) has acquiesced to jurisdictional concerns raised by Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation (FPR) regarding a permit for improvements to FPR’s land at the South End of Lake Willoughby.
In a decision signed last week, the ZBA relaxed some of the conditions included in FPR’s conditional use permit, while still willing FPR to do what they can to work together with all parties involved at the recreation area.
The permit was originally issued on April 28 after years of planning and months of public hearings, but FPR filed, and was granted, a request for reconsideration since some of the permit’s many conditions fell outside of FPR’s authority or would have interfered with the intended use of the popular site. A public meeting regarding FPR’s concerns, attended by more than a few concerned residents, was held on July 15, and, following private deliberations and legal consultations, the resulting decision was signed by ZBA chair Louisa Dotoli on Aug. 10.
Five members of the ZBA voted for the decision with Beverly Decker voting against and Ed York abstaining.
“We tried to address the issues that were raised by the public as best we felt we could, taking into consideration the issues that were raised by FPR,” said Dotoli on Monday. “Hopefully this is going to address the major concerns, and hopefully there will be a spirit of cooperation between FPR, AOT [Agency of Transportation] and the town, and the project can move forward.”
Lou Bushey, stewardship forester with FPR’s St. Johnsbury district who has been overseeing the South End for many years, said Wednesday afternoon that the ZBA’s recent decision has in fact given FPR what they needed to begin work on the much-needed improvements at the popular recreation area.
The FPR project will dramatically expand official parking spaces — three new gravel parking lots will replace one small current lot — and improve trails and facilities at the beautiful, but often over-capacity area, the Caledonian previously reported. The current lack of infrastructure often causes cars to line Route 5A on summer weekends and has resulted in many informal and unsafe trails.
“This cleared up a lot of jurisdictional issues we had with the highway right-of-way and other requirements,” said Bushey.
Per the permit, FPR will now build a gravel pathway along Route 5A from an overflow parking lot down to the main site instead of formalizing and relying on a pathway through the woods behind the Notch House. Signs will indicate that no camping is permitted in the parking lots, but the lots will be open for early-morning fishermen or for use by late-night guests at the Notch House as needed.
Bushey said that following the thirty-day appeal period for the permit, FPR will try to implement some of the smaller elements of the planned improvements this fall with a full build-out next summer. Those smaller elements may include some of the boardwalks as well as the overflow parking lot, but Bushey said final details are still in the works.
Early estimates for the build-out of the project came in at around $1.3 million. Bushey is currently making sure that $600,000 in grant support for the project, coming from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Northern Border Regional Commission, is still on, as both grants were set to expire in the fall.
