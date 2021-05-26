FRANCONIA — Jaysyn Tarr, 8, a 3rd grader at Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, was invited to be the person to announce ‘play ball’ on the field at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday night, a surprise experience she’ll treasure.
Jaysyn’s mom, Jade Monahan, shared her daughter - and entire family’s special Red Sox celebrity moment on Wednesday, “She was excited then terrified!”
She said her daughter “Tried to back out, but changed her mind and stuck with it.”
“I think this is a once in a lifetime chance,” her young daughter shared with her family, and, Monahan said, “afterwards, she told us she was so glad she did it. My husband has used this quote all day, ‘I’m famous now (as people stopped her walking back to our seats!). Everyone loves me’.”
My favorite was she said “mom, you think I’ll get asked back to sing the Anthem some day?”
A Very Special Hat
Named for her late uncle, who passed away 20 years ago, Monahan said on Tuesday the moment is very special for the entire family, as their Boston Red Sox passion is a meaningful family pastime.
Driving home from Boston on Wednesday (they stayed over after the game with the incredible surprise), Monahan said, “My brother and I used to go to Sox games all the time.”
She said the visit to Fenway marked an important connection to her family memories she shared with her late brother, and said, “This was her and my older daughter’s first time to Fenway and she wore his hat.”
Monahan said, “The man mentioned he noticed her Sox hat (he didn’t say why but it’s faded and too big so I can only guess). It was my brother’s hat.”
“And yesterday was the first time Jaysyn has ever worn it,” Monahan shared. “I couldn’t help but think my brother was there with us, cheering on his favorite team. Even when he was based in Montana as an Air Force officer he still made it to games and followed all the stats every season.”
Her late brother was Jason Jenness.
He was 31 when he died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
A Return to Normal
In addition to the poignant moment of having her daughter chosen to yell “Play ball!” wearing her late brother’s special ball cap, Monahan added, “Also, to get to Fenway at all after all the chaos during Covid 19 felt so great. Like a taste of getting back to normal.”
“We were supposed to go last year for their first time but Covid changed that,” Monahan explained of the family’s fun trip to Boston and Fenway Park this week. She said, it was “Our first time back to Boston in 18 months, though we used to go every quarter to visit old friends since we lived there until she was 4.”
The invitation for Jaysyn to go down on the field at Fenway before the game started was a total surprise, said Monahan.
“A man in a staff uniform came up to our seats and my husband and I thought he might be coming to ask us to put masks on because we weren’t totally sure of the policy,” she explained. “He was like ‘No, that’s fine. But I was watching you all when you came in, and wondered if this little one would like to yell ‘play ball’ tonight?!”
Monhan said Jaysyn “got incredibly nervous, but managed to be brave.”
Not long after the man invited little Jaysyn to the field to shout out “Play ball!” she and her mom were on the field, where a few photos were taken with mascots, including by the Boston Red Sox photographer, and Monahan, who said, “I was the only one allowed on the field with her because she’s a minor. It was pretty restricted with Covid. My husband and older daughter got to stand behind us in first-row seats. She met the anthem singer who was apparently a star on The Voice recently.”
After the family returned to Franconia from Boston on Wednesday afternoon - the girls missed school because of their Boston adventure.
