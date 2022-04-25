When Bill Whelan moved to the Franconia area from just outside of Concord, about five years ago, it was “kind of a no-brainer” that he was going to get involved in the mountain biking community. Having been very active in the community around Bear Brook State Park, basically in his former backyard, he set his sights on biking in and helping support the trails that make up the Franconia Area-NEMBA [New England Mountain Biking Association] multiuse network.
The over 25 miles of trails in the network, which was formalized in 2015, spans town forest land, state park land, private land — a fair amount of which has recently changed hands due to the bursting real estate market — and national forest land.
Whelan, the volunteer Trail Maintainance Coordinator for FA-NEMBA, wants more people to get involved with both doing basic maintenance on the trails and acting as model trail users and ambassadors. He recently helped FA-NEMBA (also known as Profile Trails) debut an adopt-a-trail program, which has begun to take off.
“The more I rode and worked on the trails, the more I would run into people out walking or snowshoeing or biking who would approach me in the middle of the woods saying, ‘what can I do?’ and ‘how can I help?” he said.
Whelan stresses that the trail adoption program is not supposed to be a burden.
“It’s meant to be at their convenience,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for folks to have the chance to keep the trails they love in great shape and be able to do it at their own convenience. They’re not expected to do major trail repairs … that’s what official trail days are for.”
“One of the key things is — they’re basically there to provide grassroots stewardship of the network as well as act as trail ambassadors for the mountain biking community,” Whelan added.
Trail adopters are expected to ride or hike their portion of trail or loop monthly and after major storm events, doing basic maintenance with hand tools and keeping Whelan informed of anything that needs major repair.
“The biggest thing is to just get out there and get a sense of ownership and share the trail with everyone else, to be an ambassador,” he said. “It’s not all about the person riding their mountain bike; it’s about everybody enjoying it. I think people are becoming more and more aware of that — that they’ve got to share the trail.”
Whelan notes that turnover of private land that FA-NEMBA trails cross has made it a “bit more challenging to keep people on board with what we’re doing.”
“Adopting a trail is an opportunity to let [landowners] know that we’re helping to maintain their land, that people are using it and that it’s for the benefit of the entire community,” he said.
More information, including future information about group trail maintenance days, can be found at facebook.com/FranconiaAreaNEMBA or on Instagram @FranconiaNEMBA. Those interested in signing up to adopt a trail should email FAnembatrails@nemba.org to sign up.
Maps for the network can be found at local bike shops as well as on TrailForks.
