Franconia ArtWalk:Second Season Launches, Aims To Provide Safe Enjoyment

FRANCONIA — When the Franconia ArtWalk debuted last year, a pandemic was the last thing on anyone’s mind.
The mission of the nonprofit is to showcase the works of artists, promote the town and its scenic beauty and make it a destination, and help draw in visitors to not only the Franconia community, but to surrounding communities to boost businesses and create a positive economic impact.
As those businesses, some closed since March, near a gradual reopening after taking a big financial hit since the shutdown, one Franconia selectman said the ArtWalk’s mission is all the more imperative in 2020.
“There’s not a whole lot to do inside,” said Selectmen Eric Meth, who attended the launching of the second ArtWalk season on Tuesday morning, when the first works of art for the summer were being installed. “I think the ArtWalk is the perfect vehicle to get people to Franconia and enjoy Franconia and try different things.”
The ArtWalk is an outdoor exhibition of sculptures, mosaics, paintings, and ceramics on seasonal display.
This year, there are 23 sites, more than double the number in 2019, and installations for the first time are now along the new river walk that hugs the Gale River between the Iron Furnace Brewery and the post office.
Five pieces that were installed last year have been relocated and there are eight new sculptors with 12 new sculptures, said Bob Montagno, chairman of the Franconia ArtWalk Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit and volunteer-run organization.
Everything will be installed by the Fourth of July weekend, he said.
“We’ll have all of our brochures by then,” said Montagno.
Redone, too, will be the ArtWalk web site to make it interactive, he said.
Veronica Francis, of the Littleton-based Notchnet, is managing and upgrading the web site, and Edward Rolfe, of Franconia, is making the maps and brochures.
The call to artists was put out in January, and the second season will feature the works of 13 artists, said Montagno.
Looking ahead to future seasons, he said the project can easily encompass 40 sculptures.
The $150 stipend in 2019 for artists has been increased and can go as high as $350 this year, said Montagno.
Because the ArtWalk runs on donations, the pandemic will make this year a tough one for contributions and some belt-tightening on the budget will be needed, he said.
“I think this year will be challenging raising money,” said Montagno. “But we have sufficient money to get through this year.”
Like Meth, he said the ArtWalk provides a safe activity at a time when social distancing continues and large gatherings are prohibited.
“What we’re doing now is not in violation of what the governor says,” said Montagno. “We have the space where people can spread out.”
Bronze and ceramic sculptures and other works of art are being placed on a mile-long stretch along Main Street, and the shorter length of the river, from the Iron Furnace Brewery at Route 117 to the 1864 Victorian farmhouse near Route 142.
A youth exhibit will be placed at Lafayette Regional School. Artist exhibits will also appear at sites that include Peabody and Smith Realty, Our Lady of the Snows, Franconia Town Hall, Abbie Greenleaf Library and Chef Joe’s Catering.
With the new Franconia Market and Deli slated to open this summer in the building that housed the former Mac’s Market, Meth said the hope is that the ArtWalk will be a good complement to the new store.
Also new this year — and just in time for a community seeking safe outdoor activities — is a “silly walk” zone, in the vein of the 1970 Monty Python comedy troupe skit, on the lawn of the Abbie Greenleaf Library.
The catalyst came from Franconia resident Kathie Lovett, a Franconia resident and a director of Arts4NH, an advocacy group for arts across the state.
Such zones have already been created in Philadelphia and other parts of the country during the pandemic. Franconia’s plan is to encourage movement and spark other activities, perhaps bringing back the yoga program and even putting up a tent for activities, said Ann Steuernagel, director of the library.
“We want to try to create a zone that’s comfortable and exciting and have a loose sense of community without giving each other COVID,” she said. “I’m open to anything.”
Nearby on the lawn of the library on Tuesday morning the first artist was putting up his work.
Painter and sculptor R. Douglass Rice, of Stonington, Conn., was installing “Evolution 2,” a sculpture that supersedes his initial “Evolution” sculpture on the lawn last year that was a big hit.
“It’s all about evolution,” he said, noting how the pieces grow out of each other. “We’re trying to celebrate science.”
For the future, making Franconia a destination by promoting the ArtWalk and new artists and their works could also spur other activities, such as musical events, said Montagno.
“I would really like this to become a serious destination,” he said.
