Franconia bike mechanic Robert “Big Ring Bob” Lesmerises will be presenting photos and stories from his Great Divide Classic bike race on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
Lesmerises, 60, overcame multiple setbacks while racing from Canada to Mexico on a mostly-unpaved route crisscrossing the Continental Divide this past June. Despite being likely the only entrant to use paper maps, a multitude of flat tires, breaking his bike with just 300 miles to go, the cyclist came in 14th overall in the self-supported race, finishing the course in 23 days and 20 hours.
In the time since, Lesmerises has been mainly hard at work at the White Mountain Bike Shop, which he owns and operates, at the Franconia Inn.
However, in late September, he took some time to attempt the Vermont Super 8: a self-supported 640-mile extremely challenging course following unmaintained roads, pathways and singletrack organized by Vermont Bikepackers. Lesmerises and fellow riders departed from the State House in Montpelier on Sept. 24 at noon, first biking down around the Massachusetts border and then up to the Canadian border.
The route winds its way through the Northeast Kingdom, passing through St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, up through Island Pond and along the Canadian border into Newport before heading back to Montpelier.
Despite Lesmerises’ prowess in the Great Divide Classic, late September’s cold, wet weather — and the lure of a friend’s cozy house — led him to scratch from the Vermont Super 8. His last recorded point on TrackLeaders was in Newport on Sept. 29, just about 550 miles into the race (90 to go).
“I froze pretty bad,” Lesmerises said on Friday. “Plus, my friend’s house was right on the route, which made [my decision] even easier.”
Lesmerises’ friend joined him for part of the ride, but wasn’t supposed to offer any form of support: no food, no supplies, no shelter. Eventually, however, Lesmerises couldn’t resist.
“Once I accepted his house…and his coffee…and his wife’s chicken stew, I was like, ‘I’m definitely quitting now,” recounted Lesmerises.
Despite the cold and wet — Lesmerises had trench foot after wearing his bike shoes for two days straight — he still had plenty of adventures. He also used Ride with GPS to guide him, so this time he didn’t get lost.
He recalled a highlight of eating lunch at the Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney after a particularly difficult section of trail. The golf course’s owner, or one of the pros playing that day, bought Lesmerises lunch, dessert and all.
When he arrived in Island Pond, it was early in the morning and around 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Lesmerises spotted an open ATM at a local bank and went in, warming himself with the bank’s radiator. Then, he and his friend David ate what Lesmerises called “the best breakfast” at the local Irving before Lesmerises went on to tackle some muddy snowmobile trails solo.
“It would have been easy if it had been a dry summer,” he said of the route, admitting that he didn’t train very much. “Some of these guys are tougher than I am.”
According to TrackLeaders, at least 9 of this year’s Super 8 riders scratched.
Lesmerises said that he is still excited to go back for another race down the Continental Divide in 2022, and hopefully again after that.
Saturday night’s presentation at the Dow is free, though Lesmerises advises bringing a chair if you’d like. Those with questions about the event can reach Lesmerises at the White Mountain Bike Shop at (603)-823-5010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.