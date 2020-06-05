Franconia Brings On Rec Director As Part-Time Town Administrator

After three months without a town administrator, Franconia selectmen have brought in a longtime town employee to fill the role as a part-time administrator.
Kim Cowles, who worked for Franconia Buildings and Grounds for more than a decade, began the job on Monday.
On Friday, she said she looks forward to advancing as administrator.
“I’m honored they have the confidence in me to do it,” said Cowles. “What I’m bringing to the table is that I’ve been in town for many years, I have experience with the rec department, and I understand the inner workings of the town.”
A total of four candidates were interviewed, said Franconia Board of Selectmen Chairman Jill Brewer.
“All four were great candidates with their own strengths,” said Brewer. “Kim’s intimate knowledge of, and her decades-long devotion to, the town made her stand out. Kim owned a business on Main Street for years and, with her husband Tim, raised her children in Franconia.”
Since 2008, Cowles has served as the parks and recreation director of Franconia’s ‘crown jewel,’ the Lafayette Recreation Department (serving Franconia, Easton, and Sugar Hill), and has been a dedicated town building and grounds employee, she said.
Although it was a difficult decision given the high quality of the candidates, the vote was unanimous among the interview committee, which included the three selectmen (Jill Brewer, Eric Meth and Jeff Blodgett), Carol Wills (town clerk and tax collector) and Jenny Monahan (administrative secretary), said Brewer.
“Kim has her finger on the pulse of the town like no one else,” said Brewer. “She is an extremely efficient and hard worker, is very personable, and is passionate about our community. Kim is a Franconia resident and taxpayer, which was certainly a plus. We felt Kim was ready to take on the responsibilities of this position and lead the town in a great direction.”
The candidates were interviewed for a full-time administrator position earlier in the year and the top two declined the job offer.
That was right when the pandemic was hitting and shutting things down and the town was in survival mode, trying to take care of essential business and ensuring that town employees were safe and supported, said Brewer.
During that time, Meth reached out to Municipal Resources Inc., a Meredith-based company providing services to municipalities.
“After discussion and careful consideration, we hired MRI to take on the financial and accounting aspects of the town administrator position and it has been working really well,” said Brewer. “We decided to continue on with this model and, with advice and input from MRI, advertise for a part-time town administrator to take care of the other aspects of the job, including personnel management, communication with residents and selectboard, and the other million things that fall under general town administration.”
The part-time administrator contract with Cowles is through December 2022, and for the remainder of 2020 and for 2021 the position has an annual salary of $35,000. For 2022, the annual salary will be $40,000.
“The salary range advertised for the position was $35,000-$40,000,” said Brewer. “We feel the raise in salary will be justified after a year and a half in the position as Kim will have learned many new skills and will really know the ins and outs of the position at that time.
The arrangement of using MRI and paying a part time town administrator saves the town money, one reason being that the town is no longer offering benefits to a full-time town administrator, she said. Cowles will continue to receive benefits as a full-time town employee.
She ill remain a full-time town employee serving as the part-time town administrator and part-time recreation director, the latter position also being reduced in hours to about 20 a week as she delegates more duties to other recreation employees.
Depending on the season, the split will be different, such as 10 hours town administrator and 30 hours recreation director, said Brewer. During other seasons, like town budgeting, it might be the reverse, she said.
Future projects for Cowles include everything from the exciting - progressing toward a new building that would serve as a warming hut, public bathroom and welcome center (replacing existing warming hut) - to the slightly less exciting - updating personnel and other policies, clarifying job expectations and duties of certain positions, and putting more checks and balances and accountability procedures in place, said Brewer.
Cowles, who also serves on the Franconia Fire Department and Pemigewassett Search and Rescue Team, ran the Building and Grounds crew until her appointment as town administrator.
As a town employee, she has overseen the recent town hall renovation, Frost Place roof replacement, fire pond dredging, demolition of Evergreen Apartment building, and repairs to the barn at the Heritage Museum, said Brewer.
The Lafayette Recreation Department director salary is budgeted at $41,000 for 2020, an increase from the previous year after Cowles took on most of the youth programs coordinator responsibilities, said Meghan McCarthy McPhaul, chair of the Lafayette Recreation Committee.
That amount is likely to be reduced for the remainder of the year as Cowles’ role with the town shifts and more of her recreation director responsibilities are reallocated to other recreation staff, with funding also reallocated to the staff members, said McPhaul.
The recreation director salary for 2021 has not yet been determined.
“We’re very happy for Kim to have stepped into the town administrator role and know she will do a great job,” said McPhaul.
Cowles replaces Holly Burbank, Franconia’s first-ever town administrator, who resigned Feb. 28 to take a job elsewhere. Franconia’s town administrator position was implemented in January 2017 with the support of residents.
Helping Cowles get to up to speed will be the New Hampshire Municipal Association as well as retired Franconia administrative assistant Sally Small, whom Cowles said is helping her the most.
At the moment, Cowles said she will be helping the town get through the pandemic before moving on to other projects and putting plans in motion.
